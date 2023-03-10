Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#394 Ranked #256 last year
- Initial investment
-
$107K - $167K
- Units as of 2022
-
57 128.0% over 3 years
Color World House Painting is an interior and exterior painting specialist catering to homes and businesses. The company has been painting houses and buildings since 1997, striving to employ only the most skilled workers and use nothing short of the best products available in the market.
Customers can take advantage of the company's range of services: carpentry, staining, power washing, drywall repair, gutter installation, and even holiday lighting installation. Color World House Painting has made itself a one-stop shop dedicated to serving communities across the nation.
Why You May Want to Start a Color World House Painting Franchise
Color World House Painting believes in a life-work balance and has built its business model so franchisees may enjoy the perks this balance can offer: family, flexibility, and freedom. They offer absentee ownership, giving the franchisee the opportunity to be hands-off. They also allow for the potential of a home-based business, meaning that you may not even need to secure a storefront to open a Color World House Painting franchise.
You don't need painting experience to be a franchisee. If you are a strong leader, outgoing and friendly, and family and growth-oriented, you may find the company's culture a good fit. Franchisees may also benefit from the seasonal nature of the work as opposed to year-round.
What Might Make a Color World House Painting Franchise a Good Choice?
There are a lot of things about Color World House Painting that may be appealing to franchisees. One is its ranking with Entrepreneur. Color World House Painting has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. It has also been named to Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises list multiple times in recent years.
The company has fairly low investment requirements with a possibility of multiple streams of revenue. Multiple revenue streams make Color World House Painting a unique franchise within the industry, with the potential for a franchisee to offer expertise in several areas.
Another key benefit of the Color World House Painting business model is its minimum employee requirement. For every three or four teams of paint crews, the company only requires franchisees to employ a single office worker to manage them.
How Do You Open a Color World House Painting Franchise?
If you want to open a Color World House Painting franchise, you need to consider if you can meet the company's financial requirements, including an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will want to make sure they have enough capital available to cover additional ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include royalty fees or renewal fees.
As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Color World House Painting franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Suppose everything works out in your favor and you become a Color World House Painting franchisee. In that case, you could possibly benefit from the company's various types of support, from marketing to recruitment. Soon enough, you'll be painting your community in color!
Company Overview
About Color World Painting
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Painting, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 1997
- Parent Company
- Authority Brands
- Leadership
- Tom Hodgson, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 95
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 57 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Color World Painting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $106,500 - $166,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $40,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Color World Painting offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- Color World Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 22 hours
- Classroom Training
- 240 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Color World Painting? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Color World Painting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Color World Painting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Color World Painting.
American Freight
PuroClean
Budget Blinds
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.