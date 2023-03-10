Color World Painting
Initial investment
$107K - $167K
Units as of 2022
57 128.0% over 3 years
Color World House Painting is an interior and exterior painting specialist catering to homes and businesses. The company has been painting houses and buildings since 1997, striving to employ only the most skilled workers and use nothing short of the best products available in the market.

Customers can take advantage of the company's range of services: carpentry, staining, power washing, drywall repair, gutter installation, and even holiday lighting installation. Color World House Painting has made itself a one-stop shop dedicated to serving communities across the nation.

Why You May Want to Start a Color World House Painting Franchise

Color World House Painting believes in a life-work balance and has built its business model so franchisees may enjoy the perks this balance can offer: family, flexibility, and freedom. They offer absentee ownership, giving the franchisee the opportunity to be hands-off. They also allow for the potential of a home-based business, meaning that you may not even need to secure a storefront to open a Color World House Painting franchise.

You don't need painting experience to be a franchisee. If you are a strong leader, outgoing and friendly, and family and growth-oriented, you may find the company's culture a good fit. Franchisees may also benefit from the seasonal nature of the work as opposed to year-round.

What Might Make a Color World House Painting Franchise a Good Choice?

There are a lot of things about Color World House Painting that may be appealing to franchisees. One is its ranking with Entrepreneur. Color World House Painting has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. It has also been named to Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises list multiple times in recent years.

The company has fairly low investment requirements with a possibility of multiple streams of revenue. Multiple revenue streams make Color World House Painting a unique franchise within the industry, with the potential for a franchisee to offer expertise in several areas. 

Another key benefit of the Color World House Painting business model is its minimum employee requirement. For every three or four teams of paint crews, the company only requires franchisees to employ a single office worker to manage them. 

How Do You Open a Color World House Painting Franchise?

If you want to open a Color World House Painting franchise, you need to consider if you can meet the company's financial requirements, including an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will want to make sure they have enough capital available to cover additional ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include royalty fees or renewal fees. 

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Color World House Painting franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Suppose everything works out in your favor and you become a Color World House Painting franchisee. In that case, you could possibly benefit from the company's various types of support, from marketing to recruitment. Soon enough, you'll be painting your community in color!

Company Overview

About Color World Painting

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Tom Hodgson, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
57 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Color World Painting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$106,500 - $166,800
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Color World Painting offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Color World Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
240 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Color World Painting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Color World Painting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #394 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #38 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #64 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

