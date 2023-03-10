Compassionate Helpers

Compassionate Helpers

Home health care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$158K - $259K
Units as of 2022
8 300.0% over 3 years
Compassionate Helpers is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, and was founded by Lativah Greene in 2009. They offer home care and physical therapy to seniors and physically challenged individuals who would rather be at home than living in a nursing home or health care facility. Services they provide include caregiver service, transportation, companion care, and daily care experts. 

With over ten years of experience, Compassionate Helpers offers a person-centered approach and is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for others. They are a trusted provider of certified and highly skilled caregivers and healthcare professionals. 

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Compassionate Helpers has opened multiple units and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Compassionate Helpers Franchise

Home care is a lucrative industry, and Compassionate Helpers believes it offers a simple operating model with well-defined processes. If you enjoy helping people and providing an essential service to the community, Compassionate Helpers may be a franchise to consider. 

A Compassionate Helpers franchise may offer flexibility. Franchisees can run their Compassionate Helpers location from their home or mobile unit without needing a rental space. It can also be run part-time and Compassionate Helpers offers exclusive territories to reduce competition. 

What Might Make a Compassionate Helpers Franchise a Good Choice?

Compassionate Helpers provides a unique, balanced care approach where they promote healthy mind, body, and spirit in senior citizens. Their wide range of senior care programs, including cost-friendly service rates and flexible schedules, may help produce multiple streams of revenue. 

To be part of the Compassionate Helpers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

You must also make sure you are committed to the agreement term of running a franchise. A typical franchise agreement with Compassionate Helpers runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Compassionate Helpers requirements.

How To Open a Compassionate Helpers Franchise

As you decide if opening a Compassionate Helpers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Compassionate Helpers franchise would do well in your community.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Compassionate Helpers throughout the franchising process. In addition to several dozen hours of classroom training at company headquarters, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and site selection. They also receive continued support after their franchise location has opened, including more than a few hours of on-the-job training.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Compassionate Helpers franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Compassionate Helpers

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2009
Leadership
Vivian Davis, Franchise Admin
Corporate Address
33200 Schoolcraft, #109
Livonia, MI 48150
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
89
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Compassionate Helpers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$157,950 - $259,350
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$55,000 - $180,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Compassionate Helpers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Compassionate Helpers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
480 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
