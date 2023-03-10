Compassionate Helpers is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, and was founded by Lativah Greene in 2009. They offer home care and physical therapy to seniors and physically challenged individuals who would rather be at home than living in a nursing home or health care facility. Services they provide include caregiver service, transportation, companion care, and daily care experts.

With over ten years of experience, Compassionate Helpers offers a person-centered approach and is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for others. They are a trusted provider of certified and highly skilled caregivers and healthcare professionals.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Compassionate Helpers has opened multiple units and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Compassionate Helpers Franchise

Home care is a lucrative industry, and Compassionate Helpers believes it offers a simple operating model with well-defined processes. If you enjoy helping people and providing an essential service to the community, Compassionate Helpers may be a franchise to consider.

A Compassionate Helpers franchise may offer flexibility. Franchisees can run their Compassionate Helpers location from their home or mobile unit without needing a rental space. It can also be run part-time and Compassionate Helpers offers exclusive territories to reduce competition.

What Might Make a Compassionate Helpers Franchise a Good Choice?

Compassionate Helpers provides a unique, balanced care approach where they promote healthy mind, body, and spirit in senior citizens. Their wide range of senior care programs, including cost-friendly service rates and flexible schedules, may help produce multiple streams of revenue.

To be part of the Compassionate Helpers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

You must also make sure you are committed to the agreement term of running a franchise. A typical franchise agreement with Compassionate Helpers runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Compassionate Helpers requirements.

How To Open a Compassionate Helpers Franchise

As you decide if opening a Compassionate Helpers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Compassionate Helpers franchise would do well in your community.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Compassionate Helpers throughout the franchising process. In addition to several dozen hours of classroom training at company headquarters, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and site selection. They also receive continued support after their franchise location has opened, including more than a few hours of on-the-job training.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Compassionate Helpers franchising team questions.