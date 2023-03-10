Complete Weddings & Events
Complete Weddings + Events is one of the leading event and wedding photography, videography, lighting, DJ services, and photo booth rentals. Complete Weddings + Events makes it easy for someone planning an event or wedding to get it all done in one swoop. Instead of signing contracts with many different people, Complete Weddings + Events helps clients have it all in one place coordinating the event and making sure everything goes smoothly. It has over 175 franchises in operation in the U.S., as well as a few in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Complete Weddings + Events Franchise

Complete Weddings + Events has been in business for over 40 years and planned and finished more than 300,000 events. With such a strong reputation and so many events completed, clients can trust that Complete Weddings + Events will do a good job with their event.

The wedding industry is huge, and there is no decline in sight. People are likely always going to be planning events and getting married. Running a Complete Weddings + Events franchise allows you to take advantage of that industry. You also have help to make sure you are running operations as smoothly as possible. The team at headquarters in Omaha, New Brunswick, Canada will help you stay up-to-date on trends, changes in costs, and changes in ideals from the target clients.

What Might Make a Complete Weddings + Events Franchise a Good Choice?

Through Complete Weddings + Events, you have access to industry experts and ongoing training. Complete Weddings + Events hosts a monthly webinar with industry experts so that you and your staff can connect with potential clients and stand out from all of the other wedding and events companies.

Complete Weddings + Events strives to keep your custom software up-to-date and you and your staff trained on the most recent updates. You and your staff are also continually trained on branding, collateral, operations, and sales procedures. This is all to give you an edge in a competitive industry.

Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Complete Weddings + Events franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be aware of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

How to Open a Complete Weddings + Events Franchise

You can get started with Complete Weddings + Events by filling out an inquiry form with your personal information and note any questions or comments you may have for the company. Usually, a Complete Weddings + Events representative will contact you to discuss your qualifications and get to know you better.

As you progress through the process, you'll be able to preview the software, so you know what you'll be working with. You can review the Franchise Disclosure Document, as well. This way, you know what you're getting into with Complete Weddings + Events.

After all of this, you may get invited to attend a discovery day at headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. During this visit, you will meet with the team and see the franchise operations in person. If you want to pursue a Complete Weddings + Events franchise, you can sign an agreement. After going through training, you'll be saying "I do" to an incredible opportunity. 

Company Overview

About Complete Weddings & Events

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Party/Event Services, Miscellaneous Services, Recreation
Founded
1974
Parent Company
Complete Music Inc.
Leadership
Clare Moore, Franchise Development Director
Corporate Address
110 N. 9th
Omaha, NE 68102
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
31
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
109 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Complete Weddings & Events franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$56,820 - $81,070
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Complete Weddings & Events offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Complete Weddings & Events has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-50
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
