Complete Weddings + Events is one of the leading event and wedding photography, videography, lighting, DJ services, and photo booth rentals. Complete Weddings + Events makes it easy for someone planning an event or wedding to get it all done in one swoop. Instead of signing contracts with many different people, Complete Weddings + Events helps clients have it all in one place coordinating the event and making sure everything goes smoothly. It has over 175 franchises in operation in the U.S., as well as a few in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Complete Weddings + Events Franchise

Complete Weddings + Events has been in business for over 40 years and planned and finished more than 300,000 events. With such a strong reputation and so many events completed, clients can trust that Complete Weddings + Events will do a good job with their event.

The wedding industry is huge, and there is no decline in sight. People are likely always going to be planning events and getting married. Running a Complete Weddings + Events franchise allows you to take advantage of that industry. You also have help to make sure you are running operations as smoothly as possible. The team at headquarters in Omaha, New Brunswick, Canada will help you stay up-to-date on trends, changes in costs, and changes in ideals from the target clients.

What Might Make a Complete Weddings + Events Franchise a Good Choice?

Through Complete Weddings + Events, you have access to industry experts and ongoing training. Complete Weddings + Events hosts a monthly webinar with industry experts so that you and your staff can connect with potential clients and stand out from all of the other wedding and events companies.

Complete Weddings + Events strives to keep your custom software up-to-date and you and your staff trained on the most recent updates. You and your staff are also continually trained on branding, collateral, operations, and sales procedures. This is all to give you an edge in a competitive industry.

Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Complete Weddings + Events franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be aware of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

How to Open a Complete Weddings + Events Franchise

You can get started with Complete Weddings + Events by filling out an inquiry form with your personal information and note any questions or comments you may have for the company. Usually, a Complete Weddings + Events representative will contact you to discuss your qualifications and get to know you better.

As you progress through the process, you'll be able to preview the software, so you know what you'll be working with. You can review the Franchise Disclosure Document, as well. This way, you know what you're getting into with Complete Weddings + Events.

After all of this, you may get invited to attend a discovery day at headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. During this visit, you will meet with the team and see the franchise operations in person. If you want to pursue a Complete Weddings + Events franchise, you can sign an agreement. After going through training, you'll be saying "I do" to an incredible opportunity.