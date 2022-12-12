Cordova

IT, EXEC, nearshore staffing solutions
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$94K - $292K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Cordova

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Staffing/Recruiting
Founded 2016
Parent Company Cordova Franchising
Leadership Vince Vigneri, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address 6767 Maple St.
Omaha, NE 68104
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Cordova franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$94,000 - $291,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Cordova has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 16 hours
Classroom Training 24 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
