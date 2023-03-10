Cost Cutters Family Hair Care is a chain of hair salons that strives to offer quality service at a low price for the whole family. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care started operations in 1982 and now has more than 600 branches throughout the United States. It is part of the Regis Corporation, which is one of the largest hair salon chains in the world.

Operating under the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care name, a salon offers quick services for busy families at convenient locations. Trained stylists ensure that the customer gets the cut they want when they want it. The customer may not need an appointment at a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care salon because the staff is prepared for walk-ins.

Why You May Want to Start a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Franchise

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care does more than just style hair. The salons offer a full range of coloring services. Customers are offered advice by a friendly stylist and can buy care products in-store.

Coupons and special deals draw in new customers, and salon staff encourages customers to post selfies on an Instagram account so their photos can appear in a photo gallery on the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care’s website. This is part of a strategy to build a community of customers. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care’s motto is "get more, pay less, and save time."

What Might Make a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Franchise a Good Choice?

A potential franchisee does not need to be a qualified hairstylist. The Regis Corporation prefers that its franchisees have experience in multi-unit franchising, and therefore they should bring ambition, drive, and people skills to the business. A franchisee should be a strong, effective team leader dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for their customers. The staff style hair; you style the overall business.

Once Cost Cutters Family Hair Care has approved you as a franchisee, you will be offered access to all the experience Regis Corporation has to offer. Support includes a comprehensive training program for you and your staff. You will be given expert help in choosing a convenient location with lots of potential business. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care will also help you set up your salon to meet the standards the company sets.

How To Open a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Franchise

To be part of the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchises will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care franchising team questions.