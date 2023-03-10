Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salons
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#450 Ranked #103 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$150K - $309K
Units as of 2022
602 1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care is a chain of hair salons that strives to offer quality service at a low price for the whole family. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care started operations in 1982 and now has more than 600 branches throughout the United States. It is part of the Regis Corporation, which is one of the largest hair salon chains in the world.

Operating under the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care name, a salon offers quick services for busy families at convenient locations. Trained stylists ensure that the customer gets the cut they want when they want it. The customer may not need an appointment at a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care salon because the staff is prepared for walk-ins. 

Why You May Want to Start a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Franchise

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care does more than just style hair. The salons offer a full range of coloring services. Customers are offered advice by a friendly stylist and can buy care products in-store.

Coupons and special deals draw in new customers, and salon staff encourages customers to post selfies on an Instagram account so their photos can appear in a photo gallery on the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care’s website. This is part of a strategy to build a community of customers. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care’s motto is "get more, pay less, and save time."

What Might Make a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Franchise a Good Choice?

A potential franchisee does not need to be a qualified hairstylist. The Regis Corporation prefers that its franchisees have experience in multi-unit franchising, and therefore they should bring ambition, drive, and people skills to the business. A franchisee should be a strong, effective team leader dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for their customers. The staff style hair; you style the overall business.

Once Cost Cutters Family Hair Care has approved you as a franchisee, you will be offered access to all the experience Regis Corporation has to offer. Support includes a comprehensive training program for you and your staff. You will be given expert help in choosing a convenient location with lots of potential business. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care will also help you set up your salon to meet the standards the company sets.

How To Open a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Franchise

To be part of the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchises will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cost Cutters Family Hair Care franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care
Founded
1982
Parent Company
Regis
Leadership
Matt Doctor, CEO
Corporate Address
3701 Wayzata Blvd., #500
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
602 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cost Cutters Family Hair Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$150,466 - $308,558
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $350,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-8
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Cost Cutters Family Hair Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Cost Cutters Family Hair Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Cost Cutters Family Hair Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #450 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #24 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Cost Cutters Family Hair Care.

Crunch

Fitness centers
Ranked #43
Learn More

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
Ranked #211
Request Info

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing