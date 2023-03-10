Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

Hot dogs, barbecue, beer, ax throwing
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$161K - $793K
Units as of 2022
17 325.0% over 3 years
Good eateries serve pleasant meals, but great restaurants always have something delicious for everyone. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ may be a unique restaurant that offers more than excellent food at affordable prices. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ strives to gift customers an experience they won’t forget each time they visit. 

Founded in 2018 by Samantha and Salvatore Rincione, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ may have been a quick hit since it listens to consumers' desires. From smoked brisket, pulled chicken, and pork, diners may get everything they crave. Besides the food, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ also wishes to create a fun, family-friendly environment with games for the kids, self-serve liquor, and fire pit areas for adults. 

Guests at Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ may love the restaurant for classic favorites that can be enjoyed by simple walk-ins, curbside pickups, and home deliveries. 

Why You May Want To Start a Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Franchise

If you love delicious food and seeing families happy, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ might be an excellent franchise opportunity for you. With a business model that accommodates customers whether they visit the restaurant or order online, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ could be well-positioned in the market. The diversification of the Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ portfolio also may attract a wide range of customers. 

Typical franchisees don't need background experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, but a passion for learning is key. Franchisees should be individuals looking to be their own bosses and capable of going above and beyond to fulfill the dreams of all stakeholders. At Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, customers, staff, and the community are important and valuable partners to the whole brand. 

What Might Make a Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Franchise a Good Choice?

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ may be a unique franchising opportunity with the advantages of remote accessibility, a modern interior, and a diverse menu. Some unique features under the Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ brand include its door-to-door delivery, pre-visit orders, self-order kiosks, self-serve beer wall, and food trucks. True to its promise, the restaurant's offerings may cater to all, highlighting its potential as an emerging brand. 

To be part of the Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Franchise

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ believes that franchising is all about "being in business for yourself, not by yourself." To guarantee that you don't feel alone, the brand dedicates itself to providing training, support, and assistance throughout the franchise process. 

At Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, the brand hopes you can fall in love with the food, concept, and technology to build a better future. Opening a Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Company Overview

About Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hot Dogs, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ
Leadership
Samantha Rincione, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
10 Scholar Pl.
East Setauket, NY 11733
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada

# of Units
17 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$161,300 - $792,500
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #46 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #3 in Hot Dogs in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Updated: December 12th, 2022
