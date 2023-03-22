Creatif
Initial investment
$184K - $307K
Units as of 2022
2 100.0% over 3 years
With a variety of painting experiences, Creatif believes it is a demonstrated expert in artistic expression. Creatif may be known for its instructor-led workshops, classes for kids, and paint parties in a modern, stimulating environment. 

Founded in 2018, Creatif started its journey thanks to founder Jaya Aiyar, who painted with her children and wanted to create a family-friendly space beyond the paint-and-sip trend.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Creatif is seeking to expand its reach throughout the United States, Franchisees may have the opportunity to be part of meaningful experiences, creative development, and cherished memories with lasting works of art.

Creatif may offer exclusive territories that could help new franchisees get off the ground without having to compete with other Creatif franchisees.

Why You May Want To Start a Creatif Franchise

Creatif is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to providing outstanding service, authenticity, and self-expression. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Creatif franchise may be easier than ever. Potential responsibilities of a franchisee include engaging with customers and clients, developing marketing strategies, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

Creatif offers walk-in and scheduled paint sessions, corporate events, team building, kids' summer camps, and even online classes. Their modern approach of combining art and technology allows for an innovative encounter with an artistic process.

What Might Make a Creatif Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Creatif franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of the Creatif team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Creatif has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. 

How To Open a Creatif Franchise

As you decide if opening a Creatif franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Creatif franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Creatif franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, Creatif provides franchisees with an arsenal of tools from build-out, pre-opening training, operation and maintenance manuals, business management software, technology, and ongoing assistance. With colorful designs and good leadership, franchisees can paint the way to new and renewing experiences with Creatif.

Company Overview

About Creatif

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Children's Enrichment Programs: Art
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Creatif Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jaya Aiyar, CEO
Corporate Address
5000 Hopyard Rd., #250
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Creatif franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$183,667 - $307,311
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Creatif has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
46 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
