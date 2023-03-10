Young Rembrandts
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$45K - $52K
Units as of 2022
55 43% over 3 years
Young Rembrandts is a company that teaches children between the ages of 3 and 12 how to draw. Teachers teach students how to draw different things each lesson. Students will build upon their learned skills as they progress with Young Rembrandts. 

The Young Rembrandts company began in 1988 and started franchising in 1997. They have more than 75 franchise locations around the U.S., with a corporate office in Elgin, Illinois. In addition Young Rembrandts has a handful of locations in Canada and throughout the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Young Rembrandts Franchise

Franchisees operate their Young Rembrandts franchise from their home and host courses at various venues around the community, such as at a school or community center. Franchisees will employ part-time teachers to lead the Young Rembrandts courses. Here, teachers will teach the principles of drawing using a specific curriculum and a step-by-step teaching process. Students have the option to learn in-person, live online, or with on-demand classes catering to the varying needs of all students and their busy schedules.

A Young Rembrandts franchise gives franchisees a turn-key home-based business. Once purchased, franchisees will complete a comprehensive and thorough introductory training, which allows you to start working directly upon completion. You will have access to the Young Rembrandts intranet library, complete with training, marketing, and business tools. Franchisees also have access to teacher preparation materials that will help to educate their part-time teachers. 

The company provides you with easy-to-use web monitoring and personal target management tools to run your business. The Young Rembrandts franchise will train you to use its patented job management and scheduling tools to develop your company. If you are an entrepreneur who wants to impact the lives of children through art, then this is the franchise business for you. 

What Might Make Young Rembrandts a Good Choice?

To open a Young Rembrandts franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. If you need financing, you can get help with the franchise fee through a third-party finance company. Still, you'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential fees. These might include predetermined royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

With your investment, you will receive training from the Young Rembrandts franchise support system. Young Rembrandts delivers a devoted trainer and personal business advisor to each new franchisee, helping them meet personal and financial goals. The Young Rembrandts company will also help with a website, local mini-site, social marketing, advanced and personalized marketing materials, and various other marketing resources. 

How to Open a Young Rembrandts Franchise

As you decide whether you wish to open a Young Rembrandts franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other art studios geared towards children in your area, then opening a Young Rembrandts franchise in that location may not be the best option. 

To open a Young Rembrandts franchise, fill out the request form. A representative may contact you to get to know you better and tell you more about the opportunity. If both parties are interested after initial contact, a Young Rembrandts franchise representative will take entrepreneurs through the franchising process, including a discovery day with Young Rembrandts executives. Finally, you may sign a franchise agreement before beginning to mold young minds through art classes. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Young Rembrandts

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Tutoring, Children's Enrichment Programs: Art, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1988
Leadership
Bette Fetter, President/CEO
Corporate Address
23 N. Union St.
Elgin, IL 60123
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
55 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Young Rembrandts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$45,255 - $52,255
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Young Rembrandts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
11 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Young Rembrandts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

