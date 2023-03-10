Young Rembrandts is a company that teaches children between the ages of 3 and 12 how to draw. Teachers teach students how to draw different things each lesson. Students will build upon their learned skills as they progress with Young Rembrandts.

The Young Rembrandts company began in 1988 and started franchising in 1997. They have more than 75 franchise locations around the U.S., with a corporate office in Elgin, Illinois. In addition Young Rembrandts has a handful of locations in Canada and throughout the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Young Rembrandts Franchise

Franchisees operate their Young Rembrandts franchise from their home and host courses at various venues around the community, such as at a school or community center. Franchisees will employ part-time teachers to lead the Young Rembrandts courses. Here, teachers will teach the principles of drawing using a specific curriculum and a step-by-step teaching process. Students have the option to learn in-person, live online, or with on-demand classes catering to the varying needs of all students and their busy schedules.

A Young Rembrandts franchise gives franchisees a turn-key home-based business. Once purchased, franchisees will complete a comprehensive and thorough introductory training, which allows you to start working directly upon completion. You will have access to the Young Rembrandts intranet library, complete with training, marketing, and business tools. Franchisees also have access to teacher preparation materials that will help to educate their part-time teachers.

The company provides you with easy-to-use web monitoring and personal target management tools to run your business. The Young Rembrandts franchise will train you to use its patented job management and scheduling tools to develop your company. If you are an entrepreneur who wants to impact the lives of children through art, then this is the franchise business for you.

What Might Make Young Rembrandts a Good Choice?

To open a Young Rembrandts franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. If you need financing, you can get help with the franchise fee through a third-party finance company. Still, you'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential fees. These might include predetermined royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

With your investment, you will receive training from the Young Rembrandts franchise support system. Young Rembrandts delivers a devoted trainer and personal business advisor to each new franchisee, helping them meet personal and financial goals. The Young Rembrandts company will also help with a website, local mini-site, social marketing, advanced and personalized marketing materials, and various other marketing resources.

How to Open a Young Rembrandts Franchise

As you decide whether you wish to open a Young Rembrandts franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other art studios geared towards children in your area, then opening a Young Rembrandts franchise in that location may not be the best option.

To open a Young Rembrandts franchise, fill out the request form. A representative may contact you to get to know you better and tell you more about the opportunity. If both parties are interested after initial contact, a Young Rembrandts franchise representative will take entrepreneurs through the franchising process, including a discovery day with Young Rembrandts executives. Finally, you may sign a franchise agreement before beginning to mold young minds through art classes.