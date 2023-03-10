Crepe Delicious
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$170K - $924K
Units as of 2021
46 7.0% over 3 years
Inspired by street vendors serving crepes in Paris, France, Chef Oded Yefet decided to take the delights of a fresh crepe and combine it with the minimalist style of a hotel/restaurant dining experience for North Americans. As a result, the urban cafe of Crepe Delicious was born.

Serving sweet and savory crepes since 2004 and luxurious gelato since 2010, Crepe Delicious now boasts more than 40 locations as the company continues to expand worldwide. Crepe Delicious began franchising in 2005 and is offering locations in the United States, Canada, and more.

Why You May Want To Start a Crepe Delicious Franchise

If you share Chef Oded's vision of serving worldly cuisine in a modern quick-service style, then becoming a Crepe Delicious franchisee might be on the menu. Franchisees should strive to be at the forefront of helping Crepe Delicious make its food known worldwide. An eye for fine quality, devotion to local ingredients, and a commitment to hand-crafted preparation are characteristics of an ideal Crepe Delicious franchisee. Although no prior business experience is required, restaurant management experience might prove to be beneficial.

As you decide if opening a Crepe Delicious franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Crepe Delicious franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Crepe Delicious Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Crepe Delicious franchisee, you will be responsible for ensuring your exquisite customer service and world-class quality crepes maintain the reputation the company wishes to put forth. Whether customers call it a blintz, dosa, tortilla, or pfannkuchen, franchisees are expected to serve this internationally recognized cuisine in all its sweet and savory varieties found on the Crepe Delicious unique menu.

Crepe Delicious serves up more than its namesake, however, as over 100 different flavors of gelato are offered at most locations. The gelato is hand-made daily from fresh, local ingredients. Though the sensual flavors of gelato change with the season's ingredients, customers may always expect gelato or a fine selection of sorbets to compliment their crepes perfectly.

How To Open a Crepe Delicious Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Crepe Delicious franchising team questions. 

To be part of the Crepe Delicious team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are awarded a Crepe Delicious franchise, you will find it backed by various forms of ongoing support, such as access to the Crepe Delicious brand recognition, social media, product development and trends, lease negotiations, financing options, and more. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Crepe Delicious requirements.

Company Overview

About Crepe Delicious

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2004
Leadership
Oded Yefet, CEO
Corporate Address
147 Citation Dr., #29
Concord, ON L4K 2P8
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
46 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crepe Delicious franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$170,456 - $924,300
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Crepe Delicious has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20-50 hours
Classroom Training
7-14 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
