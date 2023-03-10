Inspired by street vendors serving crepes in Paris, France, Chef Oded Yefet decided to take the delights of a fresh crepe and combine it with the minimalist style of a hotel/restaurant dining experience for North Americans. As a result, the urban cafe of Crepe Delicious was born.

Serving sweet and savory crepes since 2004 and luxurious gelato since 2010, Crepe Delicious now boasts more than 40 locations as the company continues to expand worldwide. Crepe Delicious began franchising in 2005 and is offering locations in the United States, Canada, and more.

Why You May Want To Start a Crepe Delicious Franchise

If you share Chef Oded's vision of serving worldly cuisine in a modern quick-service style, then becoming a Crepe Delicious franchisee might be on the menu. Franchisees should strive to be at the forefront of helping Crepe Delicious make its food known worldwide. An eye for fine quality, devotion to local ingredients, and a commitment to hand-crafted preparation are characteristics of an ideal Crepe Delicious franchisee. Although no prior business experience is required, restaurant management experience might prove to be beneficial.

As you decide if opening a Crepe Delicious franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Crepe Delicious franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Crepe Delicious Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Crepe Delicious franchisee, you will be responsible for ensuring your exquisite customer service and world-class quality crepes maintain the reputation the company wishes to put forth. Whether customers call it a blintz, dosa, tortilla, or pfannkuchen, franchisees are expected to serve this internationally recognized cuisine in all its sweet and savory varieties found on the Crepe Delicious unique menu.

Crepe Delicious serves up more than its namesake, however, as over 100 different flavors of gelato are offered at most locations. The gelato is hand-made daily from fresh, local ingredients. Though the sensual flavors of gelato change with the season's ingredients, customers may always expect gelato or a fine selection of sorbets to compliment their crepes perfectly.

How To Open a Crepe Delicious Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Crepe Delicious franchising team questions.

To be part of the Crepe Delicious team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are awarded a Crepe Delicious franchise, you will find it backed by various forms of ongoing support, such as access to the Crepe Delicious brand recognition, social media, product development and trends, lease negotiations, financing options, and more. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Crepe Delicious requirements.