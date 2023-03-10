Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$71K - $199K
- Units as of 2020
-
107
Serving the industry since 1983, Critter Control is one of the more popular wildlife control services in the United States. It began franchising in 1987 after seeing initial success. The company’s skillful professionals respond to various issues involving pests and nuisance wildlife every day, including raccoons, bats, opossums, rodents, and more. The Critter Control franchise has perfected safe, effective, and humane methods of resolving related problems for their countless residential and commercial clients over the decades.
Critter Control’s success lies in its team of biologists, highly trained and qualified wildlife control technicians, and, of course, its franchisees, who are the driving force behind the company’s exponential growth over the years.
Why You May Want to Start a Critter Control Franchise
Critter Control is a pioneer in the urban wildlife management market and has established a nationwide presence, despite its rising number of direct competitors.
Franchisees may receive comprehensive support from the franchisor in order to help sustain them in their operations. From communications to marketing and more, franchisees will get all the help they need to start on the right foot and keep going.
The company is looking for franchisees with a preference for outgoing, results-driven applicants with experience in sales, marketing, management, or interest in wildlife management. It would help if the individual was motivated to perform in a highly competitive industry.
What Might Make Critter Control a Good Choice?
To be part of the Critter Control franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. Financing may also be available to qualified applicants through Critter Control’s parent company, Rollins Incorporated. They have also partnered with third-party sources to help with startup costs, equipment finance, and inventory finance.
Aside from discounts given to active military and honorably discharged veterans, franchisees may also be entitled to the same privileges if they meet specific experience-related criteria. There’s no experience requirement, but any general experience in the field could be an advantage.
How to Open Your Own Critter Control Franchise
As you look at buying a franchise with Critter Control, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
After filling out the Request Information form, you will receive the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document. After reading the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly, the franchise application process begins. You will be oriented on the business while the team evaluates your credit and financial readiness to own a franchise.
Once everything checks out, the franchise team will assist you in local market planning and invite you to discovery day at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where you can meet with other franchisees.
There will be an operations interview, and then you may sign the franchise agreement and pay the initial fees. The Critter Control team will then schedule you for training and assist with everything needed to set up your Critter Control franchise. Support, however, will be ongoing throughout your operations.
Company Overview
About Critter Control
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Pest Control, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
- Founded
- 1983
- Parent Company
- Critter Control
- Leadership
- J.C. Canty, Franchise Sales Manager
- Corporate Address
-
2170 Piedmont Rd. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30324
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (36 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 107 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Critter Control franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $54,875 - $91,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $70,900 - $199,475
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Critter Control offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- Critter Control has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Critter Control? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Critter Control landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Critter Control.
Pool Scouts
Pizza Factory
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.