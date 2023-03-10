Serving the industry since 1983, Critter Control is one of the more popular wildlife control services in the United States. It began franchising in 1987 after seeing initial success. The company’s skillful professionals respond to various issues involving pests and nuisance wildlife every day, including raccoons, bats, opossums, rodents, and more. The Critter Control franchise has perfected safe, effective, and humane methods of resolving related problems for their countless residential and commercial clients over the decades.

Critter Control’s success lies in its team of biologists, highly trained and qualified wildlife control technicians, and, of course, its franchisees, who are the driving force behind the company’s exponential growth over the years.

Why You May Want to Start a Critter Control Franchise

Critter Control is a pioneer in the urban wildlife management market and has established a nationwide presence, despite its rising number of direct competitors.

Franchisees may receive comprehensive support from the franchisor in order to help sustain them in their operations. From communications to marketing and more, franchisees will get all the help they need to start on the right foot and keep going.

The company is looking for franchisees with a preference for outgoing, results-driven applicants with experience in sales, marketing, management, or interest in wildlife management. It would help if the individual was motivated to perform in a highly competitive industry.

What Might Make Critter Control a Good Choice?

To be part of the Critter Control franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. Financing may also be available to qualified applicants through Critter Control’s parent company, Rollins Incorporated. They have also partnered with third-party sources to help with startup costs, equipment finance, and inventory finance.

Aside from discounts given to active military and honorably discharged veterans, franchisees may also be entitled to the same privileges if they meet specific experience-related criteria. There’s no experience requirement, but any general experience in the field could be an advantage.

How to Open Your Own Critter Control Franchise

As you look at buying a franchise with Critter Control, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After filling out the Request Information form, you will receive the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document. After reading the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly, the franchise application process begins. You will be oriented on the business while the team evaluates your credit and financial readiness to own a franchise.

Once everything checks out, the franchise team will assist you in local market planning and invite you to discovery day at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where you can meet with other franchisees.

There will be an operations interview, and then you may sign the franchise agreement and pay the initial fees. The Critter Control team will then schedule you for training and assist with everything needed to set up your Critter Control franchise. Support, however, will be ongoing throughout your operations.