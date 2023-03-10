Critter Control
Serving the industry since 1983, Critter Control is one of the more popular wildlife control services in the United States. It began franchising in 1987 after seeing initial success. The company’s skillful professionals respond to various issues involving pests and nuisance wildlife every day, including raccoons, bats, opossums, rodents, and more. The Critter Control franchise has perfected safe, effective, and humane methods of resolving related problems for their countless residential and commercial clients over the decades.

Critter Control’s success lies in its team of biologists, highly trained and qualified wildlife control technicians, and, of course, its franchisees, who are the driving force behind the company’s exponential growth over the years.

Why You May Want to Start a Critter Control Franchise

Critter Control is a pioneer in the urban wildlife management market and has established a nationwide presence, despite its rising number of direct competitors. 

Franchisees may receive comprehensive support from the franchisor in order to help sustain them in their operations. From communications to marketing and more, franchisees will get all the help they need to start on the right foot and keep going.

The company is looking for franchisees with a preference for outgoing, results-driven applicants with experience in sales, marketing, management, or interest in wildlife management. It would help if the individual was motivated to perform in a highly competitive industry.

What Might Make Critter Control a Good Choice?

To be part of the Critter Control franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. Financing may also be available to qualified applicants through Critter Control’s parent company, Rollins Incorporated. They have also partnered with third-party sources to help with startup costs, equipment finance, and inventory finance. 

Aside from discounts given to active military and honorably discharged veterans, franchisees may also be entitled to the same privileges if they meet specific experience-related criteria. There’s no experience requirement, but any general experience in the field could be an advantage.

How to Open Your Own Critter Control Franchise

As you look at buying a franchise with Critter Control, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After filling out the Request Information form, you will receive the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document. After reading the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly, the franchise application process begins. You will be oriented on the business while the team evaluates your credit and financial readiness to own a franchise.

Once everything checks out, the franchise team will assist you in local market planning and invite you to discovery day at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where you can meet with other franchisees. 

There will be an operations interview, and then you may sign the franchise agreement and pay the initial fees. The Critter Control team will then schedule you for training and assist with everything needed to set up your Critter Control franchise. Support, however, will be ongoing throughout your operations.

Company Overview

About Critter Control

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Critter Control
Leadership
J.C. Canty, Franchise Sales Manager
Corporate Address
2170 Piedmont Rd. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30324
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
107 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Critter Control franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$54,875 - $91,900
Initial Investment
$70,900 - $199,475
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Critter Control offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Critter Control has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Critter Control landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

