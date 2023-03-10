Crown Trophy, established in Brooklyn, New York in 1978, is one of the largest retailers of award and recognition trophies in the United States. It is a one-stop-shop for trophies and awards for any occasion and has subsequently secured its footing as a leader in the industry.

Crown Trophy currently has over 130 locations in 40 states. Their 100,000 sq. ft. corporate office and warehouse in Hawthorne, New York, strives to use state-of-the-art equipment and houses its franchise team and graphic artists.

Why You May Want to Start a Crown Trophy Franchise

Operating a Crown Trophy franchise is an easy way to run a community-oriented business. The company focuses on serving local sports leagues, youth groups, schools, and clubs. This is what made it an instant success when founder Chuck Weisenfield opened his first location.

But not only will you be giving out trophies to Little Leaguers and student achievers. You’ll also be selling awards for executives in corporate settings, personalized gifts, and banners. With a dedicated showroom in each store that showcases award options, Crown Trophy is truly a sight to behold, and its products are a great way to bring a smile to someone’s face.

As a Crown Trophy franchisee, you’ll receive ongoing support from lease negotiations, security and safety procedures, email marketing, web development, and training. You will go through a few hours of on-the-job training and several dozen hours of classroom training. Additionally, you will attend annual Crown Trophy franchise meetings where you can meet with other franchisees and learn best practices for your business.

What Might Make a Crown Trophy Franchise a Good Choice?

Crown Trophy has a long history of ranking in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Its relatively low franchise fee, unique hold over the market, and small employee requirement—you only need two people to operate a store—may make it an easy investment to add to a portfolio and run daily. You also have the opportunity to hold exclusive territory in your locale. Seeing as there are not many other franchising competitors in the market, you can potentially become the only resource for customizable awards and trophies in the area.

To be part of the Crown Trophy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. The term of an agreement typically lasts for five years, and the contract is renewable.

How To Open a Crown Trophy Franchise?

To open a Crown Trophy franchise, you’ll need a cash requirement and net worth minimum set by the company. You cannot be an absentee franchisee, meaning you will have to work in the business itself. You also cannot run this franchise part-time. To begin your Crown Trophy franchise journey, simply submit a franchise inquiry form.