Crown Trophy
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$168K - $228K
Units as of 2022
136 1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Crown Trophy, established in Brooklyn, New York in 1978, is one of the largest retailers of award and recognition trophies in the United States. It is a one-stop-shop for trophies and awards for any occasion and has subsequently secured its footing as a leader in the industry.

Crown Trophy currently has over 130 locations in 40 states. Their 100,000 sq. ft. corporate office and warehouse in Hawthorne, New York, strives to use state-of-the-art equipment and houses its franchise team and graphic artists.

Why You May Want to Start a Crown Trophy Franchise

Operating a Crown Trophy franchise is an easy way to run a community-oriented business. The company focuses on serving local sports leagues, youth groups, schools, and clubs. This is what made it an instant success when founder Chuck Weisenfield opened his first location.

But not only will you be giving out trophies to Little Leaguers and student achievers. You’ll also be selling awards for executives in corporate settings, personalized gifts, and banners. With a dedicated showroom in each store that showcases award options, Crown Trophy is truly a sight to behold, and its products are a great way to bring a smile to someone’s face.

As a Crown Trophy franchisee, you’ll receive ongoing support from lease negotiations, security and safety procedures, email marketing, web development, and training. You will go through a few hours of on-the-job training and several dozen hours of classroom training. Additionally, you will attend annual Crown Trophy franchise meetings where you can meet with other franchisees and learn best practices for your business.

What Might Make a Crown Trophy Franchise a Good Choice?

Crown Trophy has a long history of ranking in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Its relatively low franchise fee, unique hold over the market, and small employee requirement—you only need two people to operate a store—may make it an easy investment to add to a portfolio and run daily. You also have the opportunity to hold exclusive territory in your locale. Seeing as there are not many other franchising competitors in the market, you can potentially become the only resource for customizable awards and trophies in the area.

To be part of the Crown Trophy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. The term of an agreement typically lasts for five years, and the contract is renewable. 

How To Open a Crown Trophy Franchise?

To open a Crown Trophy franchise, you’ll need a cash requirement and net worth minimum set by the company. You cannot be an absentee franchisee, meaning you will have to work in the business itself. You also cannot run this franchise part-time. To begin your Crown Trophy franchise journey, simply submit a franchise inquiry form. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Crown Trophy

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Sports Equipment & Apparel
Founded
1978
Parent Company
Crown Trophy Inc.
Leadership
Chuck Weisenfeld, Johnm@crowntrophy.com
Corporate Address
9 Skyline Dr.
Hawthorne, NY 10532

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
136 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crown Trophy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$168,150 - $227,700
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $60,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Crown Trophy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
52 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Crown Trophy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Crown Trophy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Crown Trophy.

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

AKT

Dance cardio and strength fitness studios
Request Info

Endurance House

Triathlon equipment, apparel, and training programs
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing