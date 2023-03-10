Dale Carnegie
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#350 Ranked #358 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$93K - $246K
Units as of 2022
220 7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Dale Carnegie Training first started as a workplace and ethics training business designed to improve professionalism. It was founded in 1912 by its namesake Dale Carnegie, well before the birth of modern-day technology. However, it has metamorphosed into something more. The brand began franchising in 2000.

The Dale Carnegie franchise aims to help individuals become the best version of themselves by improving the way they communicate, act as leaders, stay creative, collaborate, and perform in teams. The company’s methods, ideas, and general knowledge are continuously evolving to reflect the changing times.

The programs are accessible in more than thirty-five foreign languages, and Carnegie’s famous book How to Win Friends and Influence People plays an essential role in pushing the firm forward in the training industry. The principles taught in the book are used to improve various organizations and the lives of people.

Why You May Want to Start a Dale Carnegie Franchise

The Dale Carnegie franchise is in more than 85 countries around the world.. In the U.S. alone, nearly 100 Dale Carnegie franchises are in operation. Depending on the culture, different training approaches are adopted to meet local needs. 

When you franchise with Dale Carnegie, you may get over 100 hours of training and in-house development before you can start working as a Dale Carnegie trainer. Highly qualified coaches will train you and your team to be successful in assisting your customers..

The Dale Carnegie franchise uses an approach called "coaching at the moment." You will learn how to identify and stop habits that lead to poor performance. While you are being trained to teach these techniques, you will also get the opportunity to apply these same methods to your work. This method may take your franchise to greater heights, as you will be reevaluating yourself and improving what you have. 

What Might Make a Dale Carnegie Franchise a Good Choice?

To invest in the Dale Carnegie franchise, you will need to pay a franchise fee to the company and also be prepared for other startup costs. It would be wise to speak with your financial planner and lawyer when reviewing your decision to franchise with Dale Carnegie. When deciding whether you wish to franchise with Dale Carnegie, know that many businesses, small and large, may benefit from the services offered by a Dale Carnegie franchise.

The Dale Carnegie Training franchise has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for several consecutive years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Start a Dale Carnegie Franchise

An ideal Dale Carnegie franchisee has strong people skills, is business savvy, and is willing to follow the set Dale Carnegie methods. 

As a franchisee, you may receive training via the Dale Carnegie Partner Academy. After the initial onboarding training, you may also receive support and guidance for the first two years of your operations. There is also ample support through digital marketing to boost your clientele as much as possible.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Dale Carnegie

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Training Programs, Tutoring
Founded
1912
Leadership
Joe Hart, CEO
Corporate Address
58 S. Service Rd.
Melville, NY 11747
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
70
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
220 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dale Carnegie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $65,000
Initial Investment
$93,400 - $245,800
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4.5-12%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
169 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Dale Carnegie? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Dale Carnegie landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Dale Carnegie ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #350 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #168 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #27 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #66 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Dale Carnegie.

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #56
Request Info

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Swimming lessons
Ranked #136
Learn More

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes
Ranked #496
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing