- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#350 Ranked #358 last year
- Initial investment
-
$93K - $246K
- Units as of 2022
-
220 7% over 3 years
Dale Carnegie Training first started as a workplace and ethics training business designed to improve professionalism. It was founded in 1912 by its namesake Dale Carnegie, well before the birth of modern-day technology. However, it has metamorphosed into something more. The brand began franchising in 2000.
The Dale Carnegie franchise aims to help individuals become the best version of themselves by improving the way they communicate, act as leaders, stay creative, collaborate, and perform in teams. The company’s methods, ideas, and general knowledge are continuously evolving to reflect the changing times.
The programs are accessible in more than thirty-five foreign languages, and Carnegie’s famous book How to Win Friends and Influence People plays an essential role in pushing the firm forward in the training industry. The principles taught in the book are used to improve various organizations and the lives of people.
Why You May Want to Start a Dale Carnegie Franchise
The Dale Carnegie franchise is in more than 85 countries around the world.. In the U.S. alone, nearly 100 Dale Carnegie franchises are in operation. Depending on the culture, different training approaches are adopted to meet local needs.
When you franchise with Dale Carnegie, you may get over 100 hours of training and in-house development before you can start working as a Dale Carnegie trainer. Highly qualified coaches will train you and your team to be successful in assisting your customers..
The Dale Carnegie franchise uses an approach called "coaching at the moment." You will learn how to identify and stop habits that lead to poor performance. While you are being trained to teach these techniques, you will also get the opportunity to apply these same methods to your work. This method may take your franchise to greater heights, as you will be reevaluating yourself and improving what you have.
What Might Make a Dale Carnegie Franchise a Good Choice?
To invest in the Dale Carnegie franchise, you will need to pay a franchise fee to the company and also be prepared for other startup costs. It would be wise to speak with your financial planner and lawyer when reviewing your decision to franchise with Dale Carnegie. When deciding whether you wish to franchise with Dale Carnegie, know that many businesses, small and large, may benefit from the services offered by a Dale Carnegie franchise.
The Dale Carnegie Training franchise has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for several consecutive years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
How to Start a Dale Carnegie Franchise
An ideal Dale Carnegie franchisee has strong people skills, is business savvy, and is willing to follow the set Dale Carnegie methods.
As a franchisee, you may receive training via the Dale Carnegie Partner Academy. After the initial onboarding training, you may also receive support and guidance for the first two years of your operations. There is also ample support through digital marketing to boost your clientele as much as possible.
Company Overview
About Dale Carnegie
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Training Programs, Tutoring
- Founded
- 1912
- Leadership
- Joe Hart, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
58 S. Service Rd.
Melville, NY 11747
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2000 (23 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 70
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 220 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dale Carnegie franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $65,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $93,400 - $245,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4.5-12%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 169 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Dale Carnegie landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Dale Carnegie ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
