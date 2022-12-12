dClutterfly

Home decluttering and organizing
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$83K - $209K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About dClutterfly

Founded 2014
Parent Company dClutterfly
Leadership Tracy McCubbin, CEO and Founder
Corporate Address 15030 Ventura Blvd., #558
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a dClutterfly franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$83,430 - $208,868
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$20,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
$150/mo.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing dClutterfly has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 75 hours
Classroom Training 49 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
