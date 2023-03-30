Karen Powell and Josie Cicerale started Decor & More, an interior decorating business made up of independent homebased decorators, in 1994. To help their company grow, the partners decided to franchise their concept and in 1998 launched the Decor&You franchise program.

Decor & You franchisees work with owners and renters of homes and condominiums, using furnishings, carpets, wall and window coverings and other elements to change the looks of kitchens, bedrooms, offices and more.