Di Thurma Wellness and Recovery

Infrared sauna, cold tub, red light, cryo, and compression therapy
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$150K - $333K
Units as of 2024
1 Decrease
Company Overview

About Di Thurma Wellness and Recovery

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded 2022
Parent Company Allison Family Franchising Inc
Leadership Aundrae Allison, CEO
Corporate Address 9606 Bailey Rd., #E
Cornelius, NC 28031
Social Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Di Thurma Wellness and Recovery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$149,900 - $332,550
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Di Thurma Wellness and Recovery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 32 hours
Classroom Training 32 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
