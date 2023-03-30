Diversity Family Health

Diversity Family Health aims to provide affordable service to LGBTQ+ people in an environment free of animosity and discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. With years of experience in fulfilling the community's needs, Diversity Family Health believes it has implemented various means to provide quality care.

Since beginning to franchise in 2021, Diversity Family Health has opened several units throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Diversity Family Health Franchise

Diversity Family Health is one of the few companies entirely focused on the LGBTQ+ community. If you are interested in improving the living conditions of the LGBTQ+ community, opening a Diversity Family Health franchise may be a great choice. The company provides not only physical health services such as sexual health and hormone replacement therapy, but also mental health services like gender-affirming care.

Diversity Family Health targets individuals or groups ready to take a big step in making a difference in society. By becoming a franchisee, you'll get to join a team that is doing its best to lead the way in providing medical care to the LGBTQ+ community. 

Additionally, Diversity Family Health will present new franchisees with the necessary tools to establish a business and be knowledgeable about the LGBTQ+ community's unique medical situations and needs.

What Might Make a Diversity Family Health Franchise a Good Choice?

To become a franchisee, you don't have to be a physician or a doctor. If the franchisee cannot offer medical care, they must hire or contract a provider or group of providers to offer direct patient medical care. In some states, there may be additional regulations to follow. For instance, some states demand an agreement detailing a clear separation between the business operation by the company and the provision of medical care by a provider group. 

To be part of the Diversity Family Health team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Diversity Family Health Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Diversity Family Health franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening a Diversity Family Health franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Diversity Family Health franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you're awarded a franchise, you'll receive a great deal of support from Diversity Family Health throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and location construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their Diversity Family Health franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Diversity Family Health

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2019
Parent Company
DFH Franchising
Leadership
Russell Rooms, CEO
Corporate Address
1211 N. Shartel, #606
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Diversity Family Health franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$34,910 - $110,675
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
