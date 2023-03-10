DoubleDave's Pizzaworks
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$239K - $515K
Units as of 2022
42 16.7% over 3 years
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks has provided fresh and delicious pizzas since 1984. The company has been franchising since 1995 and is now located in multiple cities across the Midwest, with franchise opportunities available in various locations.  

Why You May Want to Start a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks Franchise

DoubleDave's Pizzaworks may stand out from its competitors because they are communicators and innovators who do not compromise quality. Customers may return to DoubleDave's Pizzaworks because of their fresh ingredients and varied options, such as a cauliflower crust. DoubleDave's Pizzaworks also offers a loyalty program run through the pizza of the month club. 

An ideal franchisee for DoubleDave's Pizzaworks is someone willing to commit to learning the franchise culture and put in the effort to perform well and grow their location. The franchise culture also requires that you be an active part of your community.

What Might Make a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks Franchise A Good Choice?

To be part of the DoubleDave's Pizzaworks team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Franchisees are eligible to receive a 10-year franchise agreement which is renewable with three additional terms, assuming you meet the qualifications.

DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks has partnered with third-party outlets that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment. You may have to qualify to receive this financial help.

As a franchisee with DoubleDave's Pizzaworks, you will be responsible for the performance of your outlet. If you do not have prior restaurant experience, you may be advised to hire a manager and an assistant manager who both have a background in running a restaurant. The DoubleDave's Pizzaworks team may provide you with the necessary training to handle the business. Even after initial training, you can expect ongoing support and frequent quality assurance visits.

How To Open a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks Franchise

To get started with DoubleDave's Pizzaworks, you should fill out a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, be prepared to speak to a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks franchise representative.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the DoubleDave's Pizzaworks team questions. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you open a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks franchise, you and your crew will have to undergo a multi-level training program. New franchisees may complete training through classroom, online, and on-site training. You will also get continuous support and guidance on applying best practices from DoubleDave's Pizzaworks field business coaches.

Company Overview

About DoubleDave's Pizzaworks

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Italian Restaurants, Pizza, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1984
Parent Company
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks Systems Inc.
Leadership
Chuck Thorp, CEO
Corporate Address
14823 Fitzhugh Rd.
Austin, TX 78736
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
42 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$239,000 - $515,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $750,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
