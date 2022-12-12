Company Overview
About Droneify
|Founded
|2015
|Corporate Address
|
210-2030 Bristol Cir.
Oakville, ON
|Social
Business Overview
|Offering Opportunities Since
|2024 (0 years)
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.
This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.
|# of Units
|2 (as of 2024)
|
Additional Information
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
|
Initial Investment
|$150,000
|Is business term renewable?
|N/A
Training & Support Offered
|Additional Training
|Training By Phone; Training Manual; Training at Lic Loc
|Ongoing Support
|
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Sales Leads
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support
Operations
|
Is absentee ownership allowed?
|N/A
|
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
|Yes
|
Can this business be run part time?
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
|Yes
