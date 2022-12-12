Droneify

Company Overview

About Droneify

Industry Business Opportunity
Related Categories Business Opportunity
Founded 2015
Corporate Address 210-2030 Bristol Cir.
Oakville, ON
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Offering Opportunities Since 2024 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.

This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Additional Information

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Droneify.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Investment Information Circle
$150,000
Is business term renewable? N/A
Training & Support Offered

Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.

Additional Training Training By Phone; Training Manual; Training at Lic Loc
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Sales Leads
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support

Operations

Additional details about running this business.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Information Circle
N/A
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this business be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
