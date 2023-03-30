Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#222 Ranked #170 last year
- Initial investment
-
$596K - $1M
- Units as of 2022
-
143 13.5% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Drybar
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- WellBiz Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeremy Morgan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1890 Wynkoop St., #1
Denver, CO 80202
The Drybar® brand is a blow dry bar salon franchise with more than 140 locations throughout the U.S. and has been giving the multi-billion-dollar beauty industry a serious makeover — one blowout at a time. Now, it’s growing fast, with plans to open additional locations by the end of the year.
Drybar franchise owners come from a variety of backgrounds and the Drybar franchise system was often their first look at exploring a franchise opportunity. We don’t require experience in franchising, previous salon ownership, or a background in the beauty industry to join the Drybar network, but what you do need is a passion for delivering exceptional quality services with an equally exceptional client experience.
The Drybar model is simple, and its tagline says it all, No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts®. The benefit of franchising with the Drybar network is that it has established a great brand with a strong infrastructure. In addition to the training, marketing and operational support, the brand’s robust infrastructure includes an enhanced app for easy booking and information pertaining to the Barfly Membership Program. The membership-based model helps franchise owners build a recurring revenue stream as they grow their business.
Along with Drybar’s strong brand recognition and an exceptional customer experience, you will benefit from being part of WellBiz Brands, Inc., a best-in-class brand manager specializing in beauty and wellness concepts. With over 750 locations, the WellBiz Brands, Inc. support team has developed ample resources to help franchise owners every step of the way!
Drybar Founder, Alli Webb, fought her naturally curly hair from a young age but didn’t incorporate that into her professional life until years later. She bounced around after high school, spending a year at Florida State, dabbling in retail and PR, and, most significantly, going to beauty school and working as a hairstylist in Florida and New York City. After moving to Los Angeles, she was a happy stay-at-home mom to her two sons until she “got the itch to get back out there and do something for herself”. That led to Drybar’s 2008 precursor, “Straight-At-Home.” While her kids were at preschool, Webb would drive to other women’s homes to give them $40 blowouts. She was quickly overwhelmed with clients, who told her that when she wasn’t available, their regular cut-and-color stylists didn’t want to be bothered with a blowout. Webb sensed an opportunity. She opened the first Drybar shop in February 2010 in Brentwood, California, using a $250,000 investment from her brother Michael Landau, $50,000 of savings, and the design magic of a successful architect and friend. Alli Webb wanted it to feel like how it feels when you go to your favorite bar where you know the bartender and everyone’s really nice to you and engaging. She intentionally wanted it to feel like an oasis for women. While the business started as an affordable luxury for stay-at-home moms in the Los Angeles area who wanted a 2 p.m. pick-me- up, it quickly turned into a service craved by women of all means - across the country and around the world! A visit to a Drybar shop is more than just beautiful hair in about 45 minutes. It’s the experience, the happiness and the confidence women feel after a fresh dose of Drybar!
Each Drybar® shop is independently owned and operated. Drybar® and No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts® are registered trademarks owned by Helen of Troy Limited and used by DB Franchise, LLC. under license.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 110
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 143 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Drybar franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $596,335 - $1,030,034
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee/area development fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Drybar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 40.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Drybar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Drybar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
