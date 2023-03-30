The Drybar® brand is a blow dry bar salon franchise with more than 140 locations throughout the U.S. and has been giving the multi-billion-dollar beauty industry a serious makeover — one blowout at a time. Now, it’s growing fast, with plans to open additional locations by the end of the year.

Drybar franchise owners come from a variety of backgrounds and the Drybar franchise system was often their first look at exploring a franchise opportunity. We don’t require experience in franchising, previous salon ownership, or a background in the beauty industry to join the Drybar network, but what you do need is a passion for delivering exceptional quality services with an equally exceptional client experience.

The Drybar model is simple, and its tagline says it all, No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts®. The benefit of franchising with the Drybar network is that it has established a great brand with a strong infrastructure. In addition to the training, marketing and operational support, the brand’s robust infrastructure includes an enhanced app for easy booking and information pertaining to the Barfly Membership Program. The membership-based model helps franchise owners build a recurring revenue stream as they grow their business.

Along with Drybar’s strong brand recognition and an exceptional customer experience, you will benefit from being part of WellBiz Brands, Inc., a best-in-class brand manager specializing in beauty and wellness concepts. With over 750 locations, the WellBiz Brands, Inc. support team has developed ample resources to help franchise owners every step of the way!

Drybar Founder, Alli Webb, fought her naturally curly hair from a young age but didn’t incorporate that into her professional life until years later. She bounced around after high school, spending a year at Florida State, dabbling in retail and PR, and, most significantly, going to beauty school and working as a hairstylist in Florida and New York City. After moving to Los Angeles, she was a happy stay-at-home mom to her two sons until she “got the itch to get back out there and do something for herself”. That led to Drybar’s 2008 precursor, “Straight-At-Home.” While her kids were at preschool, Webb would drive to other women’s homes to give them $40 blowouts. She was quickly overwhelmed with clients, who told her that when she wasn’t available, their regular cut-and-color stylists didn’t want to be bothered with a blowout. Webb sensed an opportunity. She opened the first Drybar shop in February 2010 in Brentwood, California, using a $250,000 investment from her brother Michael Landau, $50,000 of savings, and the design magic of a successful architect and friend. Alli Webb wanted it to feel like how it feels when you go to your favorite bar where you know the bartender and everyone’s really nice to you and engaging. She intentionally wanted it to feel like an oasis for women. While the business started as an affordable luxury for stay-at-home moms in the Los Angeles area who wanted a 2 p.m. pick-me- up, it quickly turned into a service craved by women of all means - across the country and around the world! A visit to a Drybar shop is more than just beautiful hair in about 45 minutes. It’s the experience, the happiness and the confidence women feel after a fresh dose of Drybar!

Each Drybar® shop is independently owned and operated. Drybar® and No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts® are registered trademarks owned by Helen of Troy Limited and used by DB Franchise, LLC. under license.