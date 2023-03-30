Drybar
Request More Information
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#222 Ranked #170 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$596K - $1M
Units as of 2022
143 13.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Drybar

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2010
Parent Company
WellBiz Brands Inc.
Leadership
Jeremy Morgan, CEO
Corporate Address
1890 Wynkoop St., #1
Denver, CO 80202
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from Drybar

Drybar Store

The Drybar® brand is a blow dry bar salon franchise with more than 140 locations throughout the U.S. and has been giving the multi-billion-dollar beauty industry a serious makeover — one blowout at a time. Now, it’s growing fast, with plans to open additional locations by the end of the year.

Drybar franchise owners come from a variety of backgrounds and the Drybar franchise system was often their first look at exploring a franchise opportunity. We don’t require experience in franchising, previous salon ownership, or a background in the beauty industry to join the Drybar network, but what you do need is a passion for delivering exceptional quality services with an equally exceptional client experience.

The Drybar model is simple, and its tagline says it all, No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts®. The benefit of franchising with the Drybar network is that it has established a great brand with a strong infrastructure. In addition to the training, marketing and operational support, the brand’s robust infrastructure includes an enhanced app for easy booking and information pertaining to the Barfly Membership Program. The membership-based model helps franchise owners build a recurring revenue stream as they grow their business.

Drybar employee doing a clietns har

Along with Drybar’s strong brand recognition and an exceptional customer experience, you will benefit from being part of WellBiz Brands, Inc., a best-in-class brand manager specializing in beauty and wellness concepts. With over 750 locations, the WellBiz Brands, Inc. support team has developed ample resources to help franchise owners every step of the way!

Drybar Founder, Alli Webb, fought her naturally curly hair from a young age but didn’t incorporate that into her professional life until years later. She bounced around after high school, spending a year at Florida State, dabbling in retail and PR, and, most significantly, going to beauty school and working as a hairstylist in Florida and New York City. After moving to Los Angeles, she was a happy stay-at-home mom to her two sons until she “got the itch to get back out there and do something for herself”. That led to Drybar’s 2008 precursor, “Straight-At-Home.” While her kids were at preschool, Webb would drive to other women’s homes to give them $40 blowouts. She was quickly overwhelmed with clients, who told her that when she wasn’t available, their regular cut-and-color stylists didn’t want to be bothered with a blowout. Webb sensed an opportunity. She opened the first Drybar shop in February 2010 in Brentwood, California, using a $250,000 investment from her brother Michael Landau, $50,000 of savings, and the design magic of a successful architect and friend. Alli Webb wanted it to feel like how it feels when you go to your favorite bar where you know the bartender and everyone’s really nice to you and engaging. She intentionally wanted it to feel like an oasis for women. While the business started as an affordable luxury for stay-at-home moms in the Los Angeles area who wanted a 2 p.m. pick-me- up, it quickly turned into a service craved by women of all means - across the country and around the world! A visit to a Drybar shop is more than just beautiful hair in about 45 minutes. It’s the experience, the happiness and the confidence women feel after a fresh dose of Drybar!

Each Drybar® shop is independently owned and operated. Drybar® and No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts® are registered trademarks owned by Helen of Troy Limited and used by DB Franchise, LLC. under license.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
143 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Drybar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$596,335 - $1,030,034
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee/area development fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Drybar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Drybar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Drybar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #222 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #28 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing