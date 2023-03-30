Duraclean
Initial investment
$82K - $132K
Units as of 2020
261 7% over 3 years
In 1930, Irl Marshall Sr. launched ‘The Home Service Co.,' which later became known as Duraclean International Inc. His primary motivation stemmed from his wife's complaint after she sent a rug to the cleaners, and it came back damaged and faded. Though it started as a mothproofing company, Marshall later switched his services to carpet and upholstery cleaning. Seeing that the carpet cleaning demographics kept increasing rapidly, Marshall opened his company to the public for franchising in 1945.

Why You May Want to Start a Duraclean Franchise

Since 1946, Duraclean has expanded its services to offer water and fire restoration, dryer vent cleaning, grout cleaning, and wood floor cleaning. They also handle Persian and Oriental rug cleaning, commercial and residential carpet and upholstery cleaning, and mold remediation. Depending on your franchise's business structure, you can choose to offer additional services like a residential maid and janitorial cleaning.

Duraclean's eight decades of success is more than enough proof that its business structure works. And with the proper marketing, backed with the Duraclean brand name, customers are likely to keep trickling in. Payment is made through customer's insurance companies, as many home repairs are unfortunately due to damages like flooding and fire. Duraclean is a restoration franchise that provides important services to its customers. 

What Might Make the Duraclean Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Duraclean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for ongoing fees that may include royalty fees and more.

As a new franchisee, Duraclean will pair you with a personal start-up counselor and a corporate team member to monitor your progress. After opening a Duraclean franchise, they'll give you unlimited support in management, sales, marketing, and the necessary technological applications. The professionals at Duraclean ensure you are well versed in creating a viable business plan, operating the Duraclean software, how and who to market to, and any other hands-on training.

How Do You Open a Duraclean Franchise?

To open a Duraclean franchise, first submit your initial application, where you will be required to specify what niche you are willing to explore and your financial position. If Duraclean is interested in you, a Duraclean franchise representative will get back to you and schedule a face-to-face meeting. They will take you through every detail of the franchise during the meeting, so you know what you're signing up for.

Suppose your finances check out and you are still interested in the opportunity. In that case, you will be assigned a Duraclean professional to help you choose the most viable site and business model. After your location is approved, you will be required to go through a two-week training course to learn the ins and outs of the company. 

Once you've completed the training, you'll be cleared to set up your Duraclean franchise, making the world a little bit cleaner.

Company Overview

About Duraclean

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Services, Carpet & Upholstery Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1930
Leadership
Vince Caffarello, CEO
Corporate Address
220 W. Campus Dr.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1945 (78 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
261 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Duraclean franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,500
Initial Investment
$81,600 - $131,900
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Duraclean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
34 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Duraclean landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

