In 1930, Irl Marshall Sr. launched ‘The Home Service Co.,' which later became known as Duraclean International Inc. His primary motivation stemmed from his wife's complaint after she sent a rug to the cleaners, and it came back damaged and faded. Though it started as a mothproofing company, Marshall later switched his services to carpet and upholstery cleaning. Seeing that the carpet cleaning demographics kept increasing rapidly, Marshall opened his company to the public for franchising in 1945.

Why You May Want to Start a Duraclean Franchise

Since 1946, Duraclean has expanded its services to offer water and fire restoration, dryer vent cleaning, grout cleaning, and wood floor cleaning. They also handle Persian and Oriental rug cleaning, commercial and residential carpet and upholstery cleaning, and mold remediation. Depending on your franchise's business structure, you can choose to offer additional services like a residential maid and janitorial cleaning.

Duraclean's eight decades of success is more than enough proof that its business structure works. And with the proper marketing, backed with the Duraclean brand name, customers are likely to keep trickling in. Payment is made through customer's insurance companies, as many home repairs are unfortunately due to damages like flooding and fire. Duraclean is a restoration franchise that provides important services to its customers.

What Might Make the Duraclean Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Duraclean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for ongoing fees that may include royalty fees and more.

As a new franchisee, Duraclean will pair you with a personal start-up counselor and a corporate team member to monitor your progress. After opening a Duraclean franchise, they'll give you unlimited support in management, sales, marketing, and the necessary technological applications. The professionals at Duraclean ensure you are well versed in creating a viable business plan, operating the Duraclean software, how and who to market to, and any other hands-on training.

How Do You Open a Duraclean Franchise?

To open a Duraclean franchise, first submit your initial application, where you will be required to specify what niche you are willing to explore and your financial position. If Duraclean is interested in you, a Duraclean franchise representative will get back to you and schedule a face-to-face meeting. They will take you through every detail of the franchise during the meeting, so you know what you're signing up for.

Suppose your finances check out and you are still interested in the opportunity. In that case, you will be assigned a Duraclean professional to help you choose the most viable site and business model. After your location is approved, you will be required to go through a two-week training course to learn the ins and outs of the company.

Once you've completed the training, you'll be cleared to set up your Duraclean franchise, making the world a little bit cleaner.