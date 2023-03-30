Signing out of account, Standby...
In 1930, Irl Marshall Sr. launched ‘The Home Service Co.,' which later became known as Duraclean International Inc. His primary motivation stemmed from his wife's complaint after she sent a rug to the cleaners, and it came back damaged and faded. Though it started as a mothproofing company, Marshall later switched his services to carpet and upholstery cleaning. Seeing that the carpet cleaning demographics kept increasing rapidly, Marshall opened his company to the public for franchising in 1945.
Why You May Want to Start a Duraclean Franchise
Since 1946, Duraclean has expanded its services to offer water and fire restoration, dryer vent cleaning, grout cleaning, and wood floor cleaning. They also handle Persian and Oriental rug cleaning, commercial and residential carpet and upholstery cleaning, and mold remediation. Depending on your franchise's business structure, you can choose to offer additional services like a residential maid and janitorial cleaning.
Duraclean's eight decades of success is more than enough proof that its business structure works. And with the proper marketing, backed with the Duraclean brand name, customers are likely to keep trickling in. Payment is made through customer's insurance companies, as many home repairs are unfortunately due to damages like flooding and fire. Duraclean is a restoration franchise that provides important services to its customers.
What Might Make the Duraclean Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Duraclean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for ongoing fees that may include royalty fees and more.
As a new franchisee, Duraclean will pair you with a personal start-up counselor and a corporate team member to monitor your progress. After opening a Duraclean franchise, they'll give you unlimited support in management, sales, marketing, and the necessary technological applications. The professionals at Duraclean ensure you are well versed in creating a viable business plan, operating the Duraclean software, how and who to market to, and any other hands-on training.
How Do You Open a Duraclean Franchise?
To open a Duraclean franchise, first submit your initial application, where you will be required to specify what niche you are willing to explore and your financial position. If Duraclean is interested in you, a Duraclean franchise representative will get back to you and schedule a face-to-face meeting. They will take you through every detail of the franchise during the meeting, so you know what you're signing up for.
Suppose your finances check out and you are still interested in the opportunity. In that case, you will be assigned a Duraclean professional to help you choose the most viable site and business model. After your location is approved, you will be required to go through a two-week training course to learn the ins and outs of the company.
Once you've completed the training, you'll be cleared to set up your Duraclean franchise, making the world a little bit cleaner.
Company Overview
About Duraclean
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1930
- Leadership
- Vince Caffarello, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
220 W. Campus Dr.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1945 (78 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 261 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Duraclean franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $24,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $81,600 - $131,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8-2%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Duraclean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 34 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
