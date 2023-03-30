EagleOne
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$62K - $71K
Units as of 2022
3 200.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2014, EagleOne is a franchise that operates in three spheres of influence: customer experience, lead generation, and marketing. It boasts that it uses both post-modern technology and seasoned subject matter experts to go about its activities and ensure that clients receive the best service possible. EagleOne provides an opportunity for business entities to improve their customer experience, gain more market share, and improve their presence in the digital space.

The business model used by EagleOne could allow it to focus on building healthy customer relationships, while also protecting its individual territory and running its business efficiently. EagleOne believes it relies on the highest values, morals, and ethics to perform its roles for clients. Its diversity of services, client-agnostic approach, and incorporation of cloud-based technology may set an EagleOne franchise up for success.

EagleOne began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an EagleOne Franchise

If offering customer experience solutions, lead generation solutions, and digital marketing solutions excite you, becoming an EagleOne franchisee may be an intriguing option. Apart from having a solid understanding of sales and client marketing, EagleOne could also be attractive for entrepreneurs who love to network, get involved in their community, access clients’ needs, and create healthy relationships with their clients.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an EagleOne franchise.

What Might Make an EagleOne Franchise a Good Choice?

By becoming an EagleOne franchisee, you may benefit from solid training and support that will allow you to offer the best services to your clients. You will be responsible for providing customer experience solutions that will include inbound, outbound, market research, and business processing outsourcing services. You could also benefit from market-proven lead generation services, outstanding fulfillment of services, post-modern technology, and a responsive leadership team.

To be part of the EagleOne team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

EagleOne has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee and startup if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open an EagleOne Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the EagleOne franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the EagleOne brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Potential EagleOne franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About EagleOne

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2014
Parent Company
EagleOne Insights LLC
Leadership
Mike Hutzel, CEO
Corporate Address
6355 E. Kemper Rd., #200
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
200
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a EagleOne franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$62,435 - $70,835
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$300+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
60 months
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
EagleOne has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like EagleOne? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to EagleOne.

Transworld Business Advisors

Business brokerages; franchise consulting
Ranked #74
Learn More

FastSigns

Signs, graphics
Ranked #47
Learn More

Buddy's Home Furnishings

Home-furnishing, electronics, and appliance leasing
Ranked #226
Request Info

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing