Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$62K - $71K
- Units as of 2022
-
3 200.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2014, EagleOne is a franchise that operates in three spheres of influence: customer experience, lead generation, and marketing. It boasts that it uses both post-modern technology and seasoned subject matter experts to go about its activities and ensure that clients receive the best service possible. EagleOne provides an opportunity for business entities to improve their customer experience, gain more market share, and improve their presence in the digital space.
The business model used by EagleOne could allow it to focus on building healthy customer relationships, while also protecting its individual territory and running its business efficiently. EagleOne believes it relies on the highest values, morals, and ethics to perform its roles for clients. Its diversity of services, client-agnostic approach, and incorporation of cloud-based technology may set an EagleOne franchise up for success.
EagleOne began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach in select states across the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an EagleOne Franchise
If offering customer experience solutions, lead generation solutions, and digital marketing solutions excite you, becoming an EagleOne franchisee may be an intriguing option. Apart from having a solid understanding of sales and client marketing, EagleOne could also be attractive for entrepreneurs who love to network, get involved in their community, access clients’ needs, and create healthy relationships with their clients.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an EagleOne franchise.
What Might Make an EagleOne Franchise a Good Choice?
By becoming an EagleOne franchisee, you may benefit from solid training and support that will allow you to offer the best services to your clients. You will be responsible for providing customer experience solutions that will include inbound, outbound, market research, and business processing outsourcing services. You could also benefit from market-proven lead generation services, outstanding fulfillment of services, post-modern technology, and a responsive leadership team.
To be part of the EagleOne team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
EagleOne has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee and startup if you meet their qualifications.
How To Open an EagleOne Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the EagleOne franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the EagleOne brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Potential EagleOne franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
Company Overview
About EagleOne
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- EagleOne Insights LLC
- Leadership
- Mike Hutzel, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
6355 E. Kemper Rd., #200
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 200
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 3 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a EagleOne franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $62,435 - $70,835
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $300+/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 60 months
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- EagleOne has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Ongoing
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like EagleOne? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to EagleOne.
Transworld Business Advisors
FastSigns
Buddy's Home Furnishings
Rosati's Pizza
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.