Founded in 2014, EagleOne is a franchise that operates in three spheres of influence: customer experience, lead generation, and marketing. It boasts that it uses both post-modern technology and seasoned subject matter experts to go about its activities and ensure that clients receive the best service possible. EagleOne provides an opportunity for business entities to improve their customer experience, gain more market share, and improve their presence in the digital space.

The business model used by EagleOne could allow it to focus on building healthy customer relationships, while also protecting its individual territory and running its business efficiently. EagleOne believes it relies on the highest values, morals, and ethics to perform its roles for clients. Its diversity of services, client-agnostic approach, and incorporation of cloud-based technology may set an EagleOne franchise up for success.

EagleOne began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an EagleOne Franchise

If offering customer experience solutions, lead generation solutions, and digital marketing solutions excite you, becoming an EagleOne franchisee may be an intriguing option. Apart from having a solid understanding of sales and client marketing, EagleOne could also be attractive for entrepreneurs who love to network, get involved in their community, access clients’ needs, and create healthy relationships with their clients.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an EagleOne franchise.

What Might Make an EagleOne Franchise a Good Choice?

By becoming an EagleOne franchisee, you may benefit from solid training and support that will allow you to offer the best services to your clients. You will be responsible for providing customer experience solutions that will include inbound, outbound, market research, and business processing outsourcing services. You could also benefit from market-proven lead generation services, outstanding fulfillment of services, post-modern technology, and a responsive leadership team.

To be part of the EagleOne team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

EagleOne has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee and startup if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open an EagleOne Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the EagleOne franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the EagleOne brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Potential EagleOne franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.