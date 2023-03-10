EarthWise Pet
EarthWise Pet, which was founded in 2005 and has been franchising since 2008, is a pet supplies franchise and an American pet retail and service provider. They strive to provide best-in-class pet nutrition training and grooming services. They also offer a self-wash station for pets and their owners. EarthWise Pet and its franchisees help customers and their pets build and maintain a healthy, loving relationship. 

There are over 50 Earthwise Pet locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an EarthWise Pet Franchise

EarthWise Pet wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to walk with you every step of the way. As an EarthWise Pet franchisee, you will be a part of a network of franchisees that put their customers’ needs first. The company's commitment to providing exemplary services and listening to feedback translates into its franchise partnerships. EarthWise Pet offers franchisees unending support, potentially making them a quality franchising company to join.

Owning an EarthWise Pet franchise means being an integral part of the lives of the community around you. You will be responsible for bringing joy to customers by taking care of one of the most important members of any family: the pet. Be it a dog, cat, bird, or any other animal, taking care of pets means taking care of the emotional well-being of the pet and family.

What Might Make an EarthWise Pet Franchise a Good Choice?

To start an EarthWise Pet franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Owning an EarthWise Pet franchise offers you an opportunity to make a living in the multi-billion dollar pet care industry. EarthWise Pet provides a wide variety of pet services, potentially allowing you access to a diverse revenue stream. Additionally, EarthWise Pet stocks quality pet products like toys and beds, which may give stores recurring customers and diversification of product.

How To Open an EarthWise Pet Franchise

Most pet stores are part of big chains that feel impersonal and are all about the bottom line. With an EarthWise Pet franchise, the pet and the loving owners are front and center. Research if your desired territory would benefit from an EarthWise Pet franchise and see how you would fill your community's needs as a franchisee. You may also benefit from speaking to existing EarthWise Pet franchisees to get an inside look at the company. 

The perfect candidate for an EarthWise Pet franchisee has business management skills, an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong work ethic, and a high level of integrity. Franchisees may also need effective communication skills, a love for animals, and compassion. If you decide to move forward with the opportunity, then your very own EarthWise Pet franchise may soon become a part of your community and a treat for pets and owners alike. 

Company Overview

About EarthWise Pet

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Stores, Pet Care
Founded
2005
Parent Company
NPM Franchising LLC
Leadership
Michael Seitz, CEO & Chairman
Corporate Address
19400 144th Ave N.E., Bldg. 6E
Woodinville, WA 98072
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
37
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
153 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a EarthWise Pet franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$214,500 - $1,138,000
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $750,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $300,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
EarthWise Pet offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
EarthWise Pet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14-33+ hours
Classroom Training
50-143+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where EarthWise Pet landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where EarthWise Pet ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #252 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

