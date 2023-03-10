EarthWise Pet, which was founded in 2005 and has been franchising since 2008, is a pet supplies franchise and an American pet retail and service provider. They strive to provide best-in-class pet nutrition training and grooming services. They also offer a self-wash station for pets and their owners. EarthWise Pet and its franchisees help customers and their pets build and maintain a healthy, loving relationship.

There are over 50 Earthwise Pet locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an EarthWise Pet Franchise

EarthWise Pet wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to walk with you every step of the way. As an EarthWise Pet franchisee, you will be a part of a network of franchisees that put their customers’ needs first. The company's commitment to providing exemplary services and listening to feedback translates into its franchise partnerships. EarthWise Pet offers franchisees unending support, potentially making them a quality franchising company to join.

Owning an EarthWise Pet franchise means being an integral part of the lives of the community around you. You will be responsible for bringing joy to customers by taking care of one of the most important members of any family: the pet. Be it a dog, cat, bird, or any other animal, taking care of pets means taking care of the emotional well-being of the pet and family.

What Might Make an EarthWise Pet Franchise a Good Choice?

To start an EarthWise Pet franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Owning an EarthWise Pet franchise offers you an opportunity to make a living in the multi-billion dollar pet care industry. EarthWise Pet provides a wide variety of pet services, potentially allowing you access to a diverse revenue stream. Additionally, EarthWise Pet stocks quality pet products like toys and beds, which may give stores recurring customers and diversification of product.

How To Open an EarthWise Pet Franchise

Most pet stores are part of big chains that feel impersonal and are all about the bottom line. With an EarthWise Pet franchise, the pet and the loving owners are front and center. Research if your desired territory would benefit from an EarthWise Pet franchise and see how you would fill your community's needs as a franchisee. You may also benefit from speaking to existing EarthWise Pet franchisees to get an inside look at the company.

The perfect candidate for an EarthWise Pet franchisee has business management skills, an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong work ethic, and a high level of integrity. Franchisees may also need effective communication skills, a love for animals, and compassion. If you decide to move forward with the opportunity, then your very own EarthWise Pet franchise may soon become a part of your community and a treat for pets and owners alike.