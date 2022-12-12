Element by Westin

Hotels
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$15M - $44.2M
Units as of 2024
89 Increase 30.9% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Element by Westin

Industry Lodging
Related Categories Hotels & Motels
Founded 2006
Parent Company Marriott Int'l. Inc.
Leadership Anthony Capuano, President & CEO
Corporate Address 7750 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2006 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ 6,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 89 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Element by Westin franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$75,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$14,956,010 - $44,237,810
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
20 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Element by Westin has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training Varies
Classroom Training Varies
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
