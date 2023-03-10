Signing out of account, Standby...
Elements MassageTherapeutic massage services
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$333K - $560K
- Units as of 2022
-
244 2% over 3 years
Elements Massage, which was founded in 2000 and has been franchising since 2006, strives to offer one of the best and most cost-friendly massage experiences to its clients. People face a lot of pressure day-to-day, and they need time to unwind. Going for massages and having spa days is one way for people to find relaxation and rejuvenation.
Satisfied customers tend to return to Elements Massage largely due to the personalized therapeutic massages the company has to offer. The health and wellness industry is a necessary one. That is shown through the fact that there are more than 240 Element Massage studios in the United States, but there's always room for more business owners to become franchisees of this brand.
Why You May Want to Start an Elements Massage Franchise
One of the best things about becoming an Element Massage franchisee is that the brand should have your back—literally. They'll support and guide you through the entire process, including site selection, opening your studio, marketing, training, and operations. They have strong vendor programs, established operating systems, and comprehensive marketing support.
Elements Massage uses psychographic and demographic data to decide which locations are the best for you to open your studio. The Elements Massage team also carries with it years of experience in marketing and therapeutic massages to help you stand out from other studios. The brand is well-recognized and may be a favorite for clients who want to enjoy their wellness journey.
What Might Make an Elements Massage Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Elements Massage team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Elements Massage may offer a discount off the franchise fee for veterans. It has also partnered with third-party financial sources to help franchisees cover costs, including the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.
How to Open an Elements Massage Franchise
There are a couple of steps that you need to take before you get your Elements Massage studio. You'll usually get the chance to speak with a development manager and learn all about Elements Massage’s positioning. The Franchise Disclosure Document should also give you a better understanding of the support you'll receive as a franchisee.
If the Elements Massage team thinks you're a good fit, they'll likely invite you to meet the team at company headquarters in Englewood, Colorado. This may be a great opportunity to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Elements Spa Massage team.
If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Elements Massage location, and you can get started with an initial investment. The final stage often includes application approval and signing the agreement. After this, you can focus on helping clients find harmony and relaxation with your new Elements Massage franchise.
Company Overview
About Elements Massage
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Salon & Spa Services, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 2000
- Parent Company
- WellBiz Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeremy Morgan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1890 Wynkoop St., #1
Denver, CO 80202
More from Elements Massage
Why Own an Elements Massage?
Profitability Due to an Ever-Increasing Demand for Massage and Recurring Revenue from a Membership Model
The Elements Massage brand demonstrates a proven track record for continued success: the brand has enjoyed double digit same-store sales over the past decade and has already grown to 250 units and counting. The time is ripe for future franchisees to join the Elements Massage system and expand into a lucrative industry.
The American Massage Therapy Association 2018 findings indicate that the $16 billion wellness industry is projected to grow at an average of 4% per year through 2022. Elements’ laser-focused approach therefore aligns optimally with the demand and economic reach of a pocket-deepening segment in a major industry. Furthermore, while massage services benefit all ages and demographics, an increased focus on health and wellness by the nation’s prime demographic, the millennial consumer, has translated to a growing demand for the benefits of massage therapy. The purchasing power for this demographic is on the rise: By 2020, millennial consumers are projected to leverage a combined purchasing power of $1.4 trillion annually and represent 30 percent of total retail sales.
A Singular Focus but Never a One-Size-Fits-All Approach: The Elements Way®
Unlike other businesses in the massage space, the brand doesn’t offer facials or other services beyond massage therapy. The Elements Way allows the focus to be delivering the most effective, personalized massage.
That curated-to-consumer experience is a critical driver for millennials, who increasingly expect customizable and high-quality offerings. Not only is Elements optimally positioned to tap into millennial demand, the brand’s client-therapist alliance—the Elements Way®—meets guests where they want to be met.
A Tech-Resistant and Simple Model
As e-commerce juggernauts like Amazon increasingly change the landscape across industries, business owners seeking longevity must turn to brands that are naturally resistant to the well-documented “Amazon Effect.” Elements Massage’s service offering is tech-resistant and can’t be supplanted by automated systems. This translates to an Amazon-resistant model that can reliably carry franchisees forward.
But why Elements Massage instead of a competitor? Because unlike others, the brand keeps the focus on massage therapy, and Elements studios maximize volume within 1,300 to 2,000 square feet of studio space.
That means that franchise owners aren’t stretched thin by complex hiring and scheduling needs, nor navigating a bigger footprint with more overhead costs. The simplicity of Elements’ model is its greatest strength: all marketing fees go toward a one-service offering; franchisees enjoy a more affordable investment level and a smaller footprint.
Growth-Friendly Franchisee Support
Given the demand for massage plus Elements’ streamlined model and offering, the Elements Massage brand is well-positioned for explosive growth. Even better news: Elements prioritizes franchisee training and support, offering several key assets to help ensure that franchisees achieve success.
In order to help prepare franchisees, Elements utilizes a business development team that franchisees can tap into to help them drive their location’s growth, and which is readily available to them. The Support Center offers a variety of communication tools with franchisees, including webinars, newsletters and video communications. In addition, Elements franchisees enjoy access to a system-wide intranet loaded with resources.
All of these factors combined mean that Elements Massage signifies much more than just a rejuvenating treatment—it’s a sublime franchise opportunity.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 110
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 244 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Elements Massage franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $332,842 - $559,853
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise or development fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Elements Massage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10 hours
- Classroom Training
- 31-32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Elements Massage landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
