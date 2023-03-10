Elite Bartending
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$40K - $56K
Units as of 2020
6 100.0% over 3 years
Elite Bartending operates to meet the demand for highly-trained, professional bartenders. Elite Bartending began operations in Florida, in 2008 and has offered franchises since 2016. 

The franchise operation is seeking to steadily expand, and Elite Bartending is always looking for franchisees who will further the business. Additionally, Elite Bartending trains bar staff and runs a job placement program for its graduates. The Florida Department of Education fully regulates Elite Bartending.

Since beginning to franchise, Elite Bartending has opened multiple locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Elite Bartending Franchise

People have often viewed bartending as a job that someone does until something different comes along. However, Elite Bartending recognizes a demand for highly-trained bar staff who know their trade inside out. 

Elite Bartending offers intensive training in bartending and mixology. Upon graduation, the brand places its graduates in good positions throughout Florida and beyond. A bar owner, event organizer, or hotel manager may know that a graduate from the Elite Bartending will be a top-notch bartender. 

What Might Make an Elite Bartending Franchise a Good Choice?

If you are running an Elite Bartending franchise, you should have qualities that make for a good teacher and manager. An Elite Bartending franchisee will need to be a good communicator, friendly, and an exceptional motivator. No specific qualifications or previous education is needed to start an Elite Bartending.

A franchisee with Elite Bartending will oversee the operation of their location and ensure that it is meeting the high standards that Elite Bartending demands of its franchisees. Elite Bartending believes it has an established reputation for the quality of its training. The franchisee is expected to be an ambassador who shares Elite Bartending’s philosophy.

To be part of the Elite Bartending team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open an Elite Bartending Franchise

As you decide if opening an Elite Bartending franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Elite Bartending franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Elite Bartending, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Elite Bartending franchising team any questions that you might have.

Elite Bartending believes it prepares its franchisees thoroughly with a fully comprehensive training program. The program covers every aspect of the business and swings into operation the moment you sign your agreement. Once your Elite Bartending is up and running, the Elite Bartending corporate staff will give you all the support that you might need.

Company Overview

About Elite Bartending

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Staffing/Recruiting, Party/Event Services
Founded
2008
Leadership
Austin Gagnon, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 420461
Summerland Key, FL 33042
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
6 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Elite Bartending franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$39,600 - $56,400
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Elite Bartending has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
92 hours
Classroom Training
69 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
