Former gas station manager Jim Lunceford founded Express Oil Change in 1979 after hearing about a West Coast business that offered quick oil changes. Lunceford brought the concept to Alabama, opened four centers and began franchising in 1984.

In 1996, franchisees Joe Watson and Ricky Brooks purchased Express Oil Change from Lunceford and began expanding the company into Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas. Two years later, the company purchased Tune-Up Clinics, a 28-store chain based in Atlanta. Twenty-five Tune-Up Clinic locations became Express Oil Change centers after the purchase.