In December 1984, Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs opened its first kiosk in a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, mall. After successfully opening four more corporate-owned locations, the company awarded its first franchise in 1987. Since then, the watch and jewelry repair service has grown to over 140 locations across 26 states, with a few locations in Ireland.

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs specializes in a variety of services outside of jewelry and watch repair. Artisans can fix eyeglass frames, complete engravings, and resize rings. In some locations, they can also tackle smartphone repairs and create custom jewelry designs.

The company seeks franchisees with experience in business, sales, or marketing. An ideal franchisee would have experience in the jewelry and watch industry, but it is not necessary. If you do not have the necessary skills, Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs may train you to meet their company standards.

Why May You Want to Start a Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs Franchise?

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs supports franchisees with a dedicated executive team and modern technology. Franchisees may receive mentoring, marketing, and exclusive hands-on training to teach them how to operate the business. Franchisees may also receive help selecting a location and pre-opening training on their new POS system.

To add clout to your franchise, Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs holds membership in five different organizations: Jewelers of America, Canadian Franchise Association, International Franchise Association, Jewelers Board of Trade, and International Council of Shopping Centers.

What Might Make Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs A Good Choice?

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs franchises are located exclusively in regional malls and shopping centers. The high visibility and foot traffic of such locations make them ideal for gaining sales. The business of jewelry and watch repairs itself has a fairly high amount of customer demand and is a year-round business.

The brand offers different types of franchising options, including a kiosk, an online store, and a brick-and-mortar store. Each location type may have different levels of investment. To be part of the Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repair team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees.

How To Start a Fast Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs Franchise

As you decide whether you wish to purchase a Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Talk to advisors, the franchisor, and existing and former franchisees to find out what running this franchise is really like. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow your store to reach its highest potential.

Suppose you are chosen to progress through the franchise process with Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs. In that case, you may travel to its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, to meet executive team members at the Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs Franchise Support Center.

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs may provide additional support for picking a location, building a store, and opening your storefront. The company is committed to helping its franchisees succeed.