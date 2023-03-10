Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs

Jewelry and watch repairs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$178K - $358K
Units as of 2022
138 12% over 3 years
In December 1984, Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs opened its first kiosk in a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, mall. After successfully opening four more corporate-owned locations, the company awarded its first franchise in 1987. Since then, the watch and jewelry repair service has grown to over 140 locations across 26 states, with a few locations in Ireland.

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs specializes in a variety of services outside of jewelry and watch repair. Artisans can fix eyeglass frames, complete engravings, and resize rings. In some locations, they can also tackle smartphone repairs and create custom jewelry designs.

 The company seeks franchisees with experience in business, sales, or marketing. An ideal franchisee would have experience in the jewelry and watch industry, but it is not necessary. If you do not have the necessary skills, Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs may train you to meet their company standards.

Why May You Want to Start a Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs Franchise?

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs supports franchisees with a dedicated executive team and modern technology. Franchisees may receive mentoring, marketing, and exclusive hands-on training to teach them how to operate the business. Franchisees may also receive help selecting a location and pre-opening training on their new POS system.

To add clout to your franchise, Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs holds membership in five different organizations: Jewelers of America, Canadian Franchise Association, International Franchise Association, Jewelers Board of Trade, and International Council of Shopping Centers.

What Might Make Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs A Good Choice?

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs franchises are located exclusively in regional malls and shopping centers. The high visibility and foot traffic of such locations make them ideal for gaining sales. The business of jewelry and watch repairs itself has a fairly high amount of customer demand and is a year-round business. 

The brand offers different types of franchising options, including a kiosk, an online store, and a brick-and-mortar store. Each location type may have different levels of investment. To be part of the Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repair team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees.

How To Start a Fast Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs Franchise

As you decide whether you wish to purchase a Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Talk to advisors, the franchisor, and existing and former franchisees to find out what running this franchise is really like. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow your store to reach its highest potential.

Suppose you are chosen to progress through the franchise process with Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs. In that case, you may travel to its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, to meet executive team members at the Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs Franchise Support Center.

Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs may provide additional support for picking a location, building a store, and opening your storefront. The company is committed to helping its franchisees succeed.

Company Overview

About Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1984
Parent Company
Jewelry Repair Enterprises Inc.
Leadership
Patrick Kuiper, Director
Corporate Address
6413 Congress Ave., #240
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
138 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$178,111 - $357,931
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #130 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
