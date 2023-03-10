Fastest Labs opened in 2000 as a drug, alcohol, and DNA lab collection company that gives its customers timely, accurate, and reliable solutions. In 2010, Fastest Labs became a franchise and expanded its reach across the United States, opening more than 45 units in multiple territories. The fast growth is attributed to Fastest Labs' commitment to excellence and providing customers accurate results–fast.

In its nationwide expansion, Fastest Labs seeks to grow its franchise team to reach new markets in Texas, the Great Plains, the South, and Southwest regions, where demand is peaking.

For potential franchisees, Fastest Labs welcomes individuals with sales, customer service, and marketing experience to run daily full-time operations at franchise locations. Potential franchisees don't need any medical expertise to run a Fastest Labs franchise—they'll provide the training.

Why You May Want to Start a Fastest Labs Franchise

Fastest Labs has built its reputation as a reliable provider of drug, alcohol, and DNA testing services with affordability and timeliness to both individual and business customers. Starting a Fastest Labs franchise may offer growth, independence, and local ownership opportunities.

One factor that differentiates Fastest Labs from its competition is its ability to uphold professionalism, reliability, and confidentiality in its operations. To franchisees, Fastest Labs guarantees a brand that is marketable and reputable in the market.

Fastest Labs' mission is to deliver unrivaled customer care and premier services. For customers, Fastest Labs is a reliable provider that provides services ASAP. Upon each visit, the company strives to allow customers to receive service less than 5 minutes after walking through the door. Running a Fastest Labs franchise is a chance to address critical community needs.

What Might Make a Fastest Labs Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Fastest Labs team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and potential setup fees. Franchisees will need to pay an initial franchise fee. Additionally, franchisees will need to meet a company's set net worth and liquid capital threshold. Franchisees may need to pay ongoing royalty fees, usually due on a percentage of gross income. Fastest Labs offers an option to renew a franchise after a term of seven years if both the company and franchisee are content with their progress.

How Do You Open a Fastest Labs Franchise?

As a potential franchisee, those interested should submit an inquiry. A franchise representative may contact you if you appear to be a good fit. As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Fastest Labs franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for possible growth.

After passing the first franchise steps, you may receive the territory demographic review. You may travel to San Antonio, Texas, to meet the organization and complete the territory approval process. On this trip, new franchisees attend dozens of hours of classroom training and later receive on-the-job training.

Beyond the initial training, the Fastest Labs team will be with you throughout the process, as ongoing guidance and marketing are offered as you operate your franchise.