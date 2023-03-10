Fastest Labs
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#438 Ranked #436 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$91K - $123K
Units as of 2022
75 87.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Fastest Labs opened in 2000 as a drug, alcohol, and DNA lab collection company that gives its customers timely, accurate, and reliable solutions. In 2010, Fastest Labs became a franchise and expanded its reach across the United States, opening more than 45 units in multiple territories. The fast growth is attributed to Fastest Labs' commitment to excellence and providing customers accurate results–fast.

In its nationwide expansion, Fastest Labs seeks to grow its franchise team to reach new markets in Texas, the Great Plains, the South, and Southwest regions, where demand is peaking.

For potential franchisees, Fastest Labs welcomes individuals with sales, customer service, and marketing experience to run daily full-time operations at franchise locations. Potential franchisees don't need any medical expertise to run a Fastest Labs franchise—they'll provide the training. 

Why You May Want to Start a Fastest Labs Franchise

Fastest Labs has built its reputation as a reliable provider of drug, alcohol, and DNA testing services with affordability and timeliness to both individual and business customers. Starting a Fastest Labs franchise may offer growth, independence, and local ownership opportunities.

One factor that differentiates Fastest Labs from its competition is its ability to uphold professionalism, reliability, and confidentiality in its operations. To franchisees, Fastest Labs guarantees a brand that is marketable and reputable in the market. 

Fastest Labs' mission is to deliver unrivaled customer care and premier services. For customers, Fastest Labs is a reliable provider that provides services ASAP. Upon each visit, the company strives to allow customers to receive service less than 5 minutes after walking through the door. Running a Fastest Labs franchise is a chance to address critical community needs.

What Might Make a Fastest Labs Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Fastest Labs team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and potential setup fees. Franchisees will need to pay an initial franchise fee. Additionally, franchisees will need to meet a company's set net worth and liquid capital threshold. Franchisees may need to pay ongoing royalty fees, usually due on a percentage of gross income. Fastest Labs offers an option to renew a franchise after a term of seven years if both the company and franchisee are content with their progress. 

How Do You Open a Fastest Labs Franchise?

As a potential franchisee, those interested should submit an inquiry. A franchise representative may contact you if you appear to be a good fit. As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Fastest Labs franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for possible growth.

After passing the first franchise steps, you may receive the territory demographic review. You may travel to San Antonio, Texas, to meet the organization and complete the territory approval process. On this trip, new franchisees attend dozens of hours of classroom training and later receive on-the-job training. 

Beyond the initial training, the Fastest Labs team will be with you throughout the process, as ongoing guidance and marketing are offered as you operate your franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Fastest Labs

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Laboratory Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Fas-Tes Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
David Claflin, CEO
Corporate Address
5718 University Heights, #105
San Antonio, TX 78249
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
75 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fastest Labs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$91,150 - $122,700
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $75,000
Veteran Incentives
Territory size doubled
Royalty Fee
7%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fastest Labs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
5 hours
Classroom Training
52.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Fastest Labs? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fastest Labs landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fastest Labs ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #438 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #142 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #88 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fastest Labs.

Blue Moon Estate Sales

Estate sales
Ranked #491
Request Info

Pearle Vision

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #45
Learn More

OLO Builders

New home construction
Request Info

Restore Hyper Wellness

Wellness services
Ranked #152
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing