Ferox Ninja Park

Athletic and entertainment activities
Initial investment
$2.1M - $3.4M
Units as of 2024
1 Decrease
Company Overview

About Ferox Ninja Park

Industry Recreation
Related Categories Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers, Sports, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded 2022
Parent Company Ferox International
Leadership Zack Eichenstein, Director
Corporate Address 5411 NW 159th St.
Miami Gardens, FL 33014
Social Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Ferox Ninja Park franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$2,138,481 - $3,380,230
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$750,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$750,000 - $1,500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Ferox Ninja Park offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 30 hours
Classroom Training 20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
