Figaro's Pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$87K - $549K
Units as of 2022
28 17% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Figaro's Pizza is a chain of pizza restaurants that focuses on serving delicious pizza. Since its inception in 1981, the company has striven to establish itself as one of the leading brands in the pizza fast food industry. Figaro’s Pizza specializes in take-and-bake pizza, which may allow customers to grab their pizza quickly and easily before cooking it in the comfort of their own homes. 

The majority of the company's customers are families led by busy adults. The company strives to provide value to these families by not compromising the taste of its pizza. This has resulted in quick and tasty food that customers may enjoy time after time.

Why You May Want to Start a Figaro's Pizza Franchise

Figaro's Pizza boasts of being one of the only national brands that deliver both fresh baked and take-and-bake pizza. An ideal franchisee is an individual who wants to own single or multiple units and is intent on maximizing their franchise’s growth potential.

The quality of the pizza offered by each of Figaro's Pizza franchised locations usually forms the main compelling, unique point of differentiation. This distinguished element may have helped the company build a loyal following among lovers of delicious pizza. 

To add to that, the company established a non-profit organization dubbed "Helping Education with Love and Pizza" (H.E.L.P). The charity has a mission of offering support for children's education in the communities that receive their donations. By opening a Figaro’s Pizza franchise, you may get to join a dynamic organization that supports a noble cause. 

What Might Make a Figaro's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Because of its brand recognition, opening a Figaro's Pizza franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Figaro's Pizza's goal to provide a high amount of attention to detail and good customer service might make the company a terrific choice with which to open a franchise. By owning a Figaro's Pizza franchise, you will get the support of a nationally recognized brand with years of decades of experience under its belt.

You may purchase territory rights to secure your market. To own this franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the presence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Start a Figaro's Pizza Franchise

As you decide if opening a Figaro's Pizza franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Figaro's Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, if there are multiple pizza franchises in your area, you may want to reconsider opening Figaro’s Pizza franchise in that location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask Figaro's Pizza franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Figaro's Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1981
Parent Company
Figaro's Italian Pizza Inc.
Leadership
Ron Berger, CEO
Corporate Address
1500 Liberty St. S.E., #160
Salem, OR 97302
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
28 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Figaro's Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000
Initial Investment
$86,500 - $549,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Figaro's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
59 hours
Classroom Training
55 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
9-13
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Figaro's Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Figaro's Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Figaro's Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #18 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Figaro's Pizza.

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Spiffy

On-demand car care
Request Info

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing