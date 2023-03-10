First Choice Business Brokers

First Choice Business Brokers

Business brokerages
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#360 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$68K - $96K
Units as of 2023
66 61.0% over 3 years
First Choice Business Brokers was founded in 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada. First Choice Business Brokers helps small to medium-sized business clients sell or buy a company. Brokers and agents work to give clients an extraordinarily professional and efficient experience when working with First Choice Business Brokers. 

Since beginning to franchise in 2005, First Choice Business Brokers has opened over 40 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a First Choice Business Brokers Franchise

First Choice Business Brokers strives to keep its business practices in good standing with the Institute of Business Appraisers and International Business Brokers Association. Today, the company has grown to hundreds of agents and brokers across the United States. Corporate headquarters for First Choice Business Brokers are located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clients are offered many services, including buying or selling a company, a business valuation, merger, acquisition, and general advice. Clients are treated with respect, and franchisees are a part of a national network of First Choice Business Brokers. 

Potential franchisees with First Choice Business Brokers should showcase the characteristics of integrity, professionalism, company commitment, passion, open-mindedness, and increased communication abilities. They should also possess a team player attitude, coupled with the ability to balance work, family, and leisure time. If these characteristics sound like you, you may be a good fit for the First Choice Business Brokers franchise family. 

What Might Make a First Choice Business Brokers Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a First Choice Business Brokers franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

First Choice Business Brokers offers you the opportunity to operate your franchise as a mobile unit, potentially lowering or outright eliminating many overhead costs.

As you decide if opening a First Choice Business Brokers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a First Choice Business Brokers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a First Choice Business Brokers Franchise

To be part of the First Choice Business Brokers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees. 

If awarded a franchise with First Choice Business Brokers, franchisees will receive training before opening their location. First Choice Business Brokers gives franchisees access to software to keep listings organized and keep every other aspect of the business in order. Ongoing training is provided as needed or requested. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the First Choice Business Brokers franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About First Choice Business Brokers

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Brokerages, Business Coaching & Consulting, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1994
Parent Company
First Choice Business Brokers Inc.
Leadership
Jeffrey Nyman, CEO
Corporate Address
851 S. Rampart, #200
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
66 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a First Choice Business Brokers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$67,900 - $95,850
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10-8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
First Choice Business Brokers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16.5 hours
Classroom Training
91 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where First Choice Business Brokers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where First Choice Business Brokers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #360 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

