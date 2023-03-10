Chicken wings may be the ultimate game-day food, and with a little spice and honey, they could turn any day around. Florida Wing Factory believes it takes wings, sports, and brews to the next level with a diverse menu dripping with over 30 flavors of tasty "stuffed wings."

Founded in 2014 by Chris Lee and Cole Littlefield, Florida Wing Factory dove into the fast-food business with what it hopes is a unique model that blends wings, cocktails, and sports. At Florida Wing Factory, customers may fall in love with delicious wing flavors, enjoy camaraderie, and experience taste-bud hangovers after satisfying their cravings.

Customers may love Florida Wing Factory since whether they order in or walk in, they may get the first pick at fresh menu options from the restaurant's kitchens.

Florida Wing Factory began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to add franchisees to its plate.

Why You May Want To Start a Florida Wing Factory Franchise

Florida Wing Factory may have won the hearts of chicken wing connoisseurs and sports enthusiasts alike with its quality food that could leave them wanting more. The company is looking for individuals ready to take the concept, venture into the quick-service restaurant industry, and satisfy customer needs.

Florida Wing Factory franchisees don't typically need a background in the service industry. Still, if you are motivated to work hard, you may be well-suited for the Florida Wing Factory brand. Florida Wing Factory is prepared to offer individuals without experience in the field comprehensive training to ensure you run operations according to their proven model.

Between serving online customers and walk-in clients, Florida Wing Factory may have proven to be an affordable restaurant that adapts to all needs. Florida Wing Factory could offer excellent potential with two franchise models, including a smaller express model and a full-service model with a bar.

What Might Make a Florida Wing Factory Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Florida Wing Factory franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Florida Wing Factory team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Florida Wing Factory Franchise

As you decide if opening a Florida Wing Factory franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Florida Wing Factory franchise would do well in your community.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Florida Wing Factory franchise.