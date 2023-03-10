The Flying Locksmiths
Initial investment
$163K - $408K
Units as of 2022
98 4.3% over 3 years
The Flying Locksmiths was born out of a Jeep by an aspiring pilot and a practicing locksmith, hence Flying Locksmiths’ unique name. It was founded by Sir William McMenimon. When he retired, his sons Bard and Barry William took over, turning it into a family business. They made the company an innovative, modern tech-infused service. They took their father's old-school methods and integrated them with new techniques. 

The Flying Locksmiths began franchising in 2015, nearly three decades after it became a family business. There are currently over 85 locations across the U.S. 

The Flying Locksmiths provide all lock security services. At first, they offered services such as changing or installing locks and keys or creating house master keys. However, they have grown with the changing times, as they now include installation and repairing of panic devices, card access systems, and door closers. They have a toll-free line, and their customer care is available to answer all questions users might have.

Why You May Want to Start a Flying Locksmiths Franchise

The Flying Locksmiths franchise strives to use a blend of innovative technology and the refreshing quaintness of customer service. When you operate a franchise, you will gain decades of experience, along with a tested and trusted business model.

As a franchisee, you will be given training lessons on accounting, daily operations, inventory, marketing, advertising, and staffing. There is additional training on effective marketing strategies and access to commercial accounts and how to target them. 

The Flying Locksmiths is a family business, and buying the franchise makes you a part of that family. There are financing options available via third parties, and The Flying Locksmiths may give a discount to veterans.

What Might Make Flying Locksmiths a Good Choice?

Since every building needs locks to keep it secure, franchisees may have a steady stream of business. The locks in place will always need maintenance. The fact that The Flying Locksmiths are a tech-infused service in a digital era gives them an edge. 

Before you can start the franchise, you will need to ensure that you meet the minimum available cash and net worth requirements. You will also need to prepare for a franchise fee and any additional startup and ongoing fees.

The Flying Locksmiths has played an important role in changing the traditional locksmith concept by incorporating high-tech design into locks and advanced unlocking mechanisms. You can successfully run a The Flying Locksmiths franchise with little knowledge of locks. Absentee ownership is also a possibility.

How to Open a Flying Locksmiths Franchise

If you've decided that beginning a Flying Locksmiths franchise is the option for you, it's time to start your application and inquiry. After submitting the form, one of their franchise agents may contact you if you appear to be a good fit. 

If they think you're eligible and you feel satisfied with the terms and conditions, then you can start the process of opening a franchise with the company. You'll sign a Franchise Disclosure Document and go through a multi-day training program to learn the ins and outs of the company. By the time you're finished, you'll be ready to open the doors to The Flying Locksmiths' latest location. 

Company Overview

About The Flying Locksmiths

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Locksmith Services, Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1984
Parent Company
TFL Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Barry L. McMenimon, CEO
Corporate Address
100 Grossman Dr., #305
Braintree, MA 02184
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
56
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
98 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Flying Locksmiths franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000 - $300,000
Initial Investment
$162,690 - $407,940
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Flying Locksmiths has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
38 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
