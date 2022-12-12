FlyLock Security Solutions

FlyLock Security Solutions

Locksmith and security services and products
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #302 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$163K - $408K
Units as of 2022
98 arrow up 4.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The Flying Locksmiths was born out of a Jeep by an aspiring pilot and a practicing locksmith, hence Flying Locksmiths’ unique name. It was founded by Sir William McMenimon. When he retired, his sons Bard and Barry William took over, turning it into a family business. They made the company an innovative, modern tech-infused service. They took their father's old-school methods and integrated them with new techniques. 

The Flying Locksmiths began franchising in 2015, nearly three decades after it became a family business. There are currently over 85 locations across the U.S. 

The Flying Locksmiths provide all lock security services. At first, they offered services such as changing or installing locks and keys or creating house master keys. However, they have grown with the changing times, as they now include installation and repairing of panic devices, card access systems, and door closers. They have a toll-free line, and their customer care is available to answer all questions users might have.

Why You May Want to Start a Flying Locksmiths Franchise

The Flying Locksmiths franchise strives to use a blend of innovative technology and the refreshing quaintness of customer service. When you operate a franchise, you will gain decades of experience, along with a tested and trusted business model.

As a franchisee, you will be given training lessons on accounting, daily operations, inventory, marketing, advertising, and staffing. There is additional training on effective marketing strategies and access to commercial accounts and how to target them. 

The Flying Locksmiths is a family business, and buying the franchise makes you a part of that family. There are financing options available via third parties, and The Flying Locksmiths may give a discount to veterans.

What Might Make Flying Locksmiths a Good Choice?

Since every building needs locks to keep it secure, franchisees may have a steady stream of business. The locks in place will always need maintenance. The fact that The Flying Locksmiths are a tech-infused service in a digital era gives them an edge. 

Before you can start the franchise, you will need to ensure that you meet the minimum available cash and net worth requirements. You will also need to prepare for a franchise fee and any additional startup and ongoing fees.

The Flying Locksmiths has played an important role in changing the traditional locksmith concept by incorporating high-tech design into locks and advanced unlocking mechanisms. You can successfully run a The Flying Locksmiths franchise with little knowledge of locks. Absentee ownership is also a possibility.

How to Open a Flying Locksmiths Franchise

If you've decided that beginning a Flying Locksmiths franchise is the option for you, it's time to start your application and inquiry. After submitting the form, one of their franchise agents may contact you if you appear to be a good fit. 

If they think you're eligible and you feel satisfied with the terms and conditions, then you can start the process of opening a franchise with the company. You'll sign a Franchise Disclosure Document and go through a multi-day training program to learn the ins and outs of the company. By the time you're finished, you'll be ready to open the doors to The Flying Locksmiths' latest location. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About FlyLock Security Solutions

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Locksmith Services, Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded 1984
Parent Company TFL Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership Barry L. McMenimon, CEO
Corporate Address 100 Grossman Dr., #305
Braintree, MA 02184
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2015 (2023-2015 years)
# of employees at HQ 56
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
# of Units 98 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a FlyLock Security Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$75,000 - $300,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$162,690 - $407,940
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing FlyLock Security Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 38 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like FlyLock Security Solutions? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where FlyLock Security Solutions landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to FlyLock Security Solutions.

Budget Blinds

description
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

description
Home inspections

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

description
Salon suites

Anytime Fitness

description
Fitness centers

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Business News

Subway Struggles to Attract Multi-Unit Franchisees in the U.S., Announces Major Expansion in Another Country

Subway has been attempting to sign new franchisees to multi-unit deals to improve its ownership model. However, the franchisees it's looking for aren't taking the bait.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Marketing

How to Effectively Utilize Video in Your Franchise Brand's Marketing Strategy

Knowing where to focus your effort will help you in many ways.

By Trevor Rappleye
Business News

What Makes Scenthound a Top New & Emerging Franchise

Focusing on out what dogs and their owners actually need helped Scenthound CEO Tim Vogelcreate a successful franchise system.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How to Harness the Power and Money of a Crowd Through Crowdfunding

You don't have to be rich, succumb to ever-growing interest rates, run the risk of your bank collapsing or use your house as collateral to build a franchise. All you have to do is find the right crowd.

By Kenny Rose
Business News

Woman Ties the Knot at White Castle Almost 30 Years After the Chain Gave Her Free Food as a Homeless Teen

Jamie West was just 12 years old when she ran away from the foster care system.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business

Using these tips, you can maximize the benefits of franchise ownership and take your business to the next level.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing