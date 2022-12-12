- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
The Flying Locksmiths was born out of a Jeep by an aspiring pilot and a practicing locksmith, hence Flying Locksmiths’ unique name. It was founded by Sir William McMenimon. When he retired, his sons Bard and Barry William took over, turning it into a family business. They made the company an innovative, modern tech-infused service. They took their father's old-school methods and integrated them with new techniques.
The Flying Locksmiths began franchising in 2015, nearly three decades after it became a family business. There are currently over 85 locations across the U.S.
The Flying Locksmiths provide all lock security services. At first, they offered services such as changing or installing locks and keys or creating house master keys. However, they have grown with the changing times, as they now include installation and repairing of panic devices, card access systems, and door closers. They have a toll-free line, and their customer care is available to answer all questions users might have.
Why You May Want to Start a Flying Locksmiths Franchise
The Flying Locksmiths franchise strives to use a blend of innovative technology and the refreshing quaintness of customer service. When you operate a franchise, you will gain decades of experience, along with a tested and trusted business model.
As a franchisee, you will be given training lessons on accounting, daily operations, inventory, marketing, advertising, and staffing. There is additional training on effective marketing strategies and access to commercial accounts and how to target them.
The Flying Locksmiths is a family business, and buying the franchise makes you a part of that family. There are financing options available via third parties, and The Flying Locksmiths may give a discount to veterans.
What Might Make Flying Locksmiths a Good Choice?
Since every building needs locks to keep it secure, franchisees may have a steady stream of business. The locks in place will always need maintenance. The fact that The Flying Locksmiths are a tech-infused service in a digital era gives them an edge.
Before you can start the franchise, you will need to ensure that you meet the minimum available cash and net worth requirements. You will also need to prepare for a franchise fee and any additional startup and ongoing fees.
The Flying Locksmiths has played an important role in changing the traditional locksmith concept by incorporating high-tech design into locks and advanced unlocking mechanisms. You can successfully run a The Flying Locksmiths franchise with little knowledge of locks. Absentee ownership is also a possibility.
How to Open a Flying Locksmiths Franchise
If you've decided that beginning a Flying Locksmiths franchise is the option for you, it's time to start your application and inquiry. After submitting the form, one of their franchise agents may contact you if you appear to be a good fit.
If they think you're eligible and you feel satisfied with the terms and conditions, then you can start the process of opening a franchise with the company. You'll sign a Franchise Disclosure Document and go through a multi-day training program to learn the ins and outs of the company. By the time you're finished, you'll be ready to open the doors to The Flying Locksmiths' latest location.
Company Overview
About FlyLock Security Solutions
|Industry
|Services (Other)
|Related Categories
|Locksmith Services, Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
|Founded
|1984
|Parent Company
|TFL Franchise Systems LLC
|Leadership
|Barry L. McMenimon, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
100 Grossman Dr., #305
Braintree, MA 02184
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2015 (2023-2015 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|56
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
|# of Units
|98 (as of 2022)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a FlyLock Security Solutions franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$75,000 - $300,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$162,690 - $407,940
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$200,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$100,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|5% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|8%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|FlyLock Security Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|24 hours
|Classroom Training
|38 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|2
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where FlyLock Security Solutions landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
