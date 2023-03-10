Fun 4 US Kids
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$8K - $46K
Units as of 2022
20 33.3% over 3 years
Fun 4 US Kids, founded in 2013, is a network of websites listing local family activities and resources. Each website in the network has a directory of local family-friendly events, kids activities, family attractions, youth programs, and children’s services.

Fun 4 US Kids began franchising in 2017 and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Fun 4 US Kids Franchise

Local businesses promote their services, attractions, programs, and events on Fun 4 US Kids websites to reach people looking for places to go and things to do with kids in the local area. Fun 4 US Kids franchisees set their own advertising rates and terms and keep 100% of the revenue they earn from selling ads on the website. The franchise can be run from home, with flexible hours. Franchisees can work whatever days and time of day works best for them.

 As a franchisee with Fun 4 US Kids, you could see yourself become part of a company that cares, supports, and encourages each other.

What Might Make Fun 4 US Kids Franchise a Good Choice?

If you love the idea of providing families with all of the kid-friendly resources and events in their community, then opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise may be for you. No prior experience is needed to open a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.

As a franchisee with Fun 4 US Kids, your daily duties will include updating the website with listings for family-friendly events and local businesses; promoting your site through marketing efforts such as social media and email marketing; and connecting with local businesses and event organizers to sell advertising.

Opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than starting your own website, since Fun 4 US Kids is an established brand with a proven track record of success.

How To Open a Fun 4 US Kids Franchise

To be part of the Fun 4 US Kids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees.

Notably, Fun 4 US Kids does not charge royalty or advertising fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Fun 4 US Kids, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fun 4 US Kids franchising team questions.

Once you’ve signed on board, you will undergo training on running an online business and receive the relevant marketing support. Fun 4 US Kids will offer you the needed training to run an online business.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.

Company Overview

About Fun 4 US Kids

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Fun 4 US Kids
Leadership
Kathy Stewart, President
Corporate Address
5745 S.W. 75th St., #260
Gainesville, FL 32608
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
20 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$3,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$8,250 - $46,250
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Fun 4 US Kids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Fun 4 US Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
31 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Fun 4 US Kids? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fun 4 US Kids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #40 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #58 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Updated: December 12th, 2022
