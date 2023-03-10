Fun 4 US Kids, founded in 2013, is a network of websites listing local family activities and resources. Each website in the network has a directory of local family-friendly events, kids activities, family attractions, youth programs, and children’s services.

Fun 4 US Kids began franchising in 2017 and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Fun 4 US Kids Franchise

Local businesses promote their services, attractions, programs, and events on Fun 4 US Kids websites to reach people looking for places to go and things to do with kids in the local area. Fun 4 US Kids franchisees set their own advertising rates and terms and keep 100% of the revenue they earn from selling ads on the website. The franchise can be run from home, with flexible hours. Franchisees can work whatever days and time of day works best for them.

As a franchisee with Fun 4 US Kids, you could see yourself become part of a company that cares, supports, and encourages each other.

What Might Make Fun 4 US Kids Franchise a Good Choice?

If you love the idea of providing families with all of the kid-friendly resources and events in their community, then opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise may be for you. No prior experience is needed to open a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.

As a franchisee with Fun 4 US Kids, your daily duties will include updating the website with listings for family-friendly events and local businesses; promoting your site through marketing efforts such as social media and email marketing; and connecting with local businesses and event organizers to sell advertising.

Opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than starting your own website, since Fun 4 US Kids is an established brand with a proven track record of success.

How To Open a Fun 4 US Kids Franchise

To be part of the Fun 4 US Kids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees.

Notably, Fun 4 US Kids does not charge royalty or advertising fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Fun 4 US Kids, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fun 4 US Kids franchising team questions.

Once you’ve signed on board, you will undergo training on running an online business and receive the relevant marketing support. Fun 4 US Kids will offer you the needed training to run an online business.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.