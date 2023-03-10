Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$8K - $46K
- Units as of 2022
-
20 33.3% over 3 years
Fun 4 US Kids, founded in 2013, is a network of websites listing local family activities and resources. Each website in the network has a directory of local family-friendly events, kids activities, family attractions, youth programs, and children’s services.
Fun 4 US Kids began franchising in 2017 and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.
Why You May Want To Start a Fun 4 US Kids Franchise
Local businesses promote their services, attractions, programs, and events on Fun 4 US Kids websites to reach people looking for places to go and things to do with kids in the local area. Fun 4 US Kids franchisees set their own advertising rates and terms and keep 100% of the revenue they earn from selling ads on the website. The franchise can be run from home, with flexible hours. Franchisees can work whatever days and time of day works best for them.
As a franchisee with Fun 4 US Kids, you could see yourself become part of a company that cares, supports, and encourages each other.
What Might Make Fun 4 US Kids Franchise a Good Choice?
If you love the idea of providing families with all of the kid-friendly resources and events in their community, then opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise may be for you. No prior experience is needed to open a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.
As a franchisee with Fun 4 US Kids, your daily duties will include updating the website with listings for family-friendly events and local businesses; promoting your site through marketing efforts such as social media and email marketing; and connecting with local businesses and event organizers to sell advertising.
Opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than starting your own website, since Fun 4 US Kids is an established brand with a proven track record of success.
How To Open a Fun 4 US Kids Franchise
To be part of the Fun 4 US Kids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees.
Notably, Fun 4 US Kids does not charge royalty or advertising fees.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Fun 4 US Kids, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fun 4 US Kids franchising team questions.
Once you’ve signed on board, you will undergo training on running an online business and receive the relevant marketing support. Fun 4 US Kids will offer you the needed training to run an online business.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.
Company Overview
About Fun 4 US Kids
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Advertising Services
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Fun 4 US Kids
- Leadership
- Kathy Stewart, President
- Corporate Address
-
5745 S.W. 75th St., #260
Gainesville, FL 32608
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 20 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fun 4 US Kids franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $3,000 - $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $8,250 - $46,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Fun 4 US Kids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Fun 4 US Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 31 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterGrand OpeningOnline SupportSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Fun 4 US Kids? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fun 4 US Kids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fun 4 US Kids.
FastSigns
Signarama
Dream Vacations
Interim HealthCare
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.