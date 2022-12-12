Furry Land Mobile Grooming

Mobile pet grooming
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$136K - $309K
Units as of 2024
73 Increase 7,200.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Furry Land Mobile Grooming

Industry Pets
Related Categories Pet Grooming
Founded 2019
Parent Company Phoenix Franchise Brands
Leadership Gregory Longe, CEO
Corporate Address 19500 Victor Pkwy., #400
Livonia, MI 48152

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2019 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 73 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Furry Land Mobile Grooming franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$65,000 - $190,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$136,477 - $309,177
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,000,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 17 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
