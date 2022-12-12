Gai Chicken and Rice

Thai chicken and rice dishes
Initial investment
$303K - $435K
Units as of 2023
2 arrow up 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Gai Chicken and Rice

Industry Food
Related Categories Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded 2018
Leadership Alpha Omar Bah, CEO
Corporate Address 158 E. 45th St.
New York, NY 10017

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
# of Units 2 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Gai Chicken and Rice franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$29,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$302,900 - $435,400
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1.25%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Gai Chicken and Rice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 43 hours
Classroom Training 12 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Gai Chicken and Rice landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

