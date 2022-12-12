Genghis Grill

Genghis Grill

Build-your-own Asian stir-fry restaurant
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$450K - $976K
Units as of 2023
50 arrow down
Company Overview

Genghis Grill is a fast-casual, Mongolian barbecue restaurant featuring "build-your-own" stir-fry cuisine. The company began franchising in 2001.

About Genghis Grill

Industry Food
Related Categories Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 1998
Parent Company Craveworthy Brands
Leadership Al Bhakta, CEO
Corporate Address 8200 Springwood Dr., #230
Irving, TX 75063
Social LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2001 (2023-2001 years)
# of employees at HQ 7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
# of Units 50 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Genghis Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

$20,000 - $30,000
$450,000 - $975,500
$750,000
$250,000
6%
4%
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Genghis Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 14 days at opening
Classroom Training 3 weeks
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
No
No
# of employees required to run 25
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Genghis Grill landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
