Germinator
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$32K - $57K
Units as of 2021
21
Jump to Franchising Overview

Germinator is an American mobile disinfecting and sanitizing service. The company has provided deodorizing, sanitizing, and disinfecting services and equipment since its founding in 2018. Germinator tries to operate as a state-of-the-art company specializing in providing the tools needed to create a clean, sterile, and hygienic space.

As you run your Germinator franchise, you will work with a professional team to provide hygiene solutions to your community.

Why You May Want To Start a Germinator Franchise

Running a Germinator franchise means you can own your own business and provide an essential service to your community. Your franchise will be responsible for ensuring that people have clean, sanitized, and beautiful spaces with which to operate, whether that be their homes, offices, malls, or other frequented places. As a Germinator franchisee, you may be enabling people to live less stressful lives.

If you are looking for a business opportunity to provide for your family that is also socially conscious, then opening a Germinator may be for you. You could get to wake up and go to bed knowing you helped make people’s lives safer and more comfortable without breaking the bank.

The perfect candidate for a Germinator franchise is passionate about business and making life safer and easier for the community around them.

What Might Make a Germinator Franchise a Good Choice?

Germinator believes it is a company built at the right time. Jeffrey Gill, the founder of Germinator, has already built a tile cleaning franchise and is using that brand to propel Germinator. Due to the timing of its release, Germinator has grown to multiple units since beginning to franchise in 2020 because of the large market demand.

The typical responsibilities of Germinator franchisees include managing a team of well-trained, professional individuals and being a team player. Germinator franchisees may be permitted to run their locations as home or mobile-based business. They also may be able to run their franchise as a part-time business.

Opening a Germinator franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Germinator Franchise

To be part of the Germinator team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Germinator, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Germinator franchising team questions. 

If you are awarded a franchise, you will attend classroom training to learn how to manage day-to-day operations. The corporate franchise team will also support you in helping to set up your business and market to your local community. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Germinator

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2018
Leadership
Jeffrey Gill, CEO
Corporate Address
4840 Plainsman Cir.
Cumming, GA 30028
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
21 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Germinator franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$32,250 - $57,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000 - $50,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Germinator has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
4 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Germinator? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Germinator.

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing