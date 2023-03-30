Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$32K - $57K
- Units as of 2021
-
21
Germinator is an American mobile disinfecting and sanitizing service. The company has provided deodorizing, sanitizing, and disinfecting services and equipment since its founding in 2018. Germinator tries to operate as a state-of-the-art company specializing in providing the tools needed to create a clean, sterile, and hygienic space.
As you run your Germinator franchise, you will work with a professional team to provide hygiene solutions to your community.
Why You May Want To Start a Germinator Franchise
Running a Germinator franchise means you can own your own business and provide an essential service to your community. Your franchise will be responsible for ensuring that people have clean, sanitized, and beautiful spaces with which to operate, whether that be their homes, offices, malls, or other frequented places. As a Germinator franchisee, you may be enabling people to live less stressful lives.
If you are looking for a business opportunity to provide for your family that is also socially conscious, then opening a Germinator may be for you. You could get to wake up and go to bed knowing you helped make people’s lives safer and more comfortable without breaking the bank.
The perfect candidate for a Germinator franchise is passionate about business and making life safer and easier for the community around them.
What Might Make a Germinator Franchise a Good Choice?
Germinator believes it is a company built at the right time. Jeffrey Gill, the founder of Germinator, has already built a tile cleaning franchise and is using that brand to propel Germinator. Due to the timing of its release, Germinator has grown to multiple units since beginning to franchise in 2020 because of the large market demand.
The typical responsibilities of Germinator franchisees include managing a team of well-trained, professional individuals and being a team player. Germinator franchisees may be permitted to run their locations as home or mobile-based business. They also may be able to run their franchise as a part-time business.
Opening a Germinator franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a Germinator Franchise
To be part of the Germinator team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Germinator, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Germinator franchising team questions.
If you are awarded a franchise, you will attend classroom training to learn how to manage day-to-day operations. The corporate franchise team will also support you in helping to set up your business and market to your local community.
Company Overview
About Germinator
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2018
- Leadership
- Jeffrey Gill, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4840 Plainsman Cir.
Cumming, GA 30028
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- # of Units
- 21 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Germinator franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $32,250 - $57,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $35,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Germinator has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 4 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
