Get A Grip Resurfacing
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$44K - $93K
Units as of 2022
24 0.0% over 3 years
Get A Grip Resurfacing believes it is a pioneer and revolutionary company in the resurfacing industry. It started after founders Ryan and Sharon Dillard made a trip to New Mexico to visit their family in 1999. There, he had the idea. Currently, Get A Grip Resurfacing has more than 20 locations around the United States.

With its focus on safety and improving its techniques and products, Get A Grip Resurfacing serves apartments, motels, hotels, homeowners, property managers, resorts, and government institutions. The company owns what it believes to be a patented resurfacing and repair process that restores damaged old surfaces in general. Get A Grip Resurfacing’s work is typically directed towards countertops, bathtubs, showers, tiles, and cabinets.

Why You May Want To Start a Get A Grip Resurfacing Franchise

It may not be necessary to have any knowledge in the resurfacing field to own and operate a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise.

If awarded a Get A Grip franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Get A Grip Resurfacing brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees will also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. 

The Get A Grip Resurfacing team will help the franchisee with promotional materials, building advertisements, and giving in-the-field tips and advice. Get A Grip Resurfacing may also supply the franchisee with a holding tank, where it's possible to find business, marketing, and sales tools, safety data sheets, and some other useful resources. In addition, the Get A Grip Resurfacing corporate team will provide franchisees with ongoing marketing and technical support, updating franchisees with the latest technology, trends, promotions, and more. 

What Might Make a Get A Grip Resurfacing Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Get A Grip Resurfacing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Get A Grip Resurfacing Franchise

During training for a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise, new franchisees are taught about preparation and precautions on all surfaces, major and minor surface repairs, application of proper coatings, and problem areas or corrective applications.

As you decide if opening a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. And while competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. So research the brand and your local area to see if a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise would do well in your community.

As you prepare to open a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise, you may want to speak to current franchisees as you learn more about the brand. Ask the franchising team questions, and study the market as part of your due diligence.

Company Overview

About Get A Grip Resurfacing

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1999
Leadership
Sharon Dillard, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address
8905 Adams St. N.E.
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
24 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $65,000
Initial Investment
$43,600 - $92,700
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee; ad royalty collection put on hold if franchisee is called up for Guard or Reserve Duty
Ad Royalty Fee
$300-$650/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Get A Grip Resurfacing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
54 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Get A Grip Resurfacing ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #84 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

