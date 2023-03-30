GetintheLoop is a mobile marketing platform franchise that offers exciting opportunities to those who want to lead their communities into the digital age. Starting as a basic creative text messaging platform for golf courses in Kelowna, a city south of British Columbia, the business soon grew beyond the expectations of its founder, Matt Crowell. In 2018, Crowell posted a few online classifieds and sold his first eight franchises, all in Canada.

What began as a personal passion project soon became a robust technology platform that now benefits not only golf courses, but also spas, restaurants, retailers and many more, including large Canadian media companies. With more than 75 franchisees today, the platform has become a top communications tool between small businesses and customers in Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a GetintheLoop Franchise

Hard work and long hours are all in a day’s work for GetintheLoop franchisees, but what opportunity doesn’t require the same? And even if the franchise is part of the tech industry, you don’t need to be techy or have any particular skill set related to technology. The GetintheLoop team will teach you everything you need to know. Furthermore, you will likely have the freedom of deciding your own hours. You can still spend time with your family, pursue your hobbies, and basically have complete control over your work-life balance, all while growing from a proven business model.

GetintheLoop has been ranked as one of Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a GetintheLoop Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees with GetintheLoop should get full support and training from the company’s market development team, as well as from Wolfpack, the company’s community of enthusiastic, highly driven and extremely helpful entrepreneurs. And with people using smartphones more and more each year, the industry may have good potential.

To be part of the GetintheLoop team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. How To Open a GetintheLoop Franchise

As part of the process of opening a GetintheLoop franchise, expect a few chats and phone calls, during which you will learn more about the company and opportunity as they learn more about you. After GetintheLoop has performed a background check and you both find the opportunity to be a mutual fit, you may sign a franchise agreement.

Loop University is the term GetintheLoop uses for its franchisee training program. Here, the brand will teach you all about the platform, the business, and how you can get ahead on your journey. Once you “graduate,” you can start working with the development team for your market launch and your kick-off sales.