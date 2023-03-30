Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$18K - $38K
- Units as of 2021
-
90 8,900.0% over 3 years
GetintheLoop is a mobile marketing platform franchise that offers exciting opportunities to those who want to lead their communities into the digital age. Starting as a basic creative text messaging platform for golf courses in Kelowna, a city south of British Columbia, the business soon grew beyond the expectations of its founder, Matt Crowell. In 2018, Crowell posted a few online classifieds and sold his first eight franchises, all in Canada.
What began as a personal passion project soon became a robust technology platform that now benefits not only golf courses, but also spas, restaurants, retailers and many more, including large Canadian media companies. With more than 75 franchisees today, the platform has become a top communications tool between small businesses and customers in Canada.
Why You May Want To Start a GetintheLoop Franchise
Hard work and long hours are all in a day’s work for GetintheLoop franchisees, but what opportunity doesn’t require the same? And even if the franchise is part of the tech industry, you don’t need to be techy or have any particular skill set related to technology. The GetintheLoop team will teach you everything you need to know. Furthermore, you will likely have the freedom of deciding your own hours. You can still spend time with your family, pursue your hobbies, and basically have complete control over your work-life balance, all while growing from a proven business model.
GetintheLoop has been ranked as one of Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a GetintheLoop Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees with GetintheLoop should get full support and training from the company’s market development team, as well as from Wolfpack, the company’s community of enthusiastic, highly driven and extremely helpful entrepreneurs. And with people using smartphones more and more each year, the industry may have good potential.
To be part of the GetintheLoop team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. How To Open a GetintheLoop Franchise
As part of the process of opening a GetintheLoop franchise, expect a few chats and phone calls, during which you will learn more about the company and opportunity as they learn more about you. After GetintheLoop has performed a background check and you both find the opportunity to be a mutual fit, you may sign a franchise agreement.
Loop University is the term GetintheLoop uses for its franchisee training program. Here, the brand will teach you all about the platform, the business, and how you can get ahead on your journey. Once you “graduate,” you can start working with the development team for your market launch and your kick-off sales.
Company Overview
About GetintheLoop
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Advertising Services
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Loop Media Group
- Leadership
- Matt Crowell, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
200-1353 Ellis St.
Kelowna, BC V17 1Z9
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 36
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 90 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GetintheLoop franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $17,500 - $37,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 27%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- GetintheLoop offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like GetintheLoop? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to GetintheLoop.
Signarama
Mosquito Hunters
Express Employment Professionals
Now Massage, The
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.