In 1998, Jim Lidl was faced with cleaning his two-story gutters. It felt like an impossible task. You could say this feeling led to the creation of Glide Force Gutter Cleaning in 2017. This business may make it possible for you to clean your gutters without the need for a ladder.

After years of researching, Lidl patented a state-of-the-art technology that uses high-pressure air to clean gutters. Thus, Glide Force Gutter Cleaning was born. Lidl has helped to grow the business by handling the market development and field training.

Glide Force Gutter Cleaning started franchising in 2020 and is looking to grow its network across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning Franchise

Glide Force Gutter Cleaning is all about solving the age-old problem of cleaning gutters the safe way. The company is largely new in the franchising market, so if working with startups is your thing, you may be the franchisee they are looking for. Franchisees should have good customer service skills, be willing to work in all weather conditions, and train their team to execute a proven business model.

What Might Make a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchisee, your services may be needed regardless of climate, potentially allowing you to keep a regular customer base.

To be part of the Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Glide Force Gutter Cleaning has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Glide Force Gutter Cleaning, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the franchising team questions.

If awarded a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise, a franchisee will undergo both classroom and on-the-job training. These may encompass several dozen hours and prepare franchisees to own and operate a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise. The Glide Force Gutter Cleaning team may be available to answer any questions you have along the way. They also may be prepared to help you after you get your franchise up and running, so be sure to always write down your questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise.