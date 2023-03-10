Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$32K - $52K
- Units as of 2020
-
1 0.0% over 3 years
In 1998, Jim Lidl was faced with cleaning his two-story gutters. It felt like an impossible task. You could say this feeling led to the creation of Glide Force Gutter Cleaning in 2017. This business may make it possible for you to clean your gutters without the need for a ladder.
After years of researching, Lidl patented a state-of-the-art technology that uses high-pressure air to clean gutters. Thus, Glide Force Gutter Cleaning was born. Lidl has helped to grow the business by handling the market development and field training.
Glide Force Gutter Cleaning started franchising in 2020 and is looking to grow its network across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning Franchise
Glide Force Gutter Cleaning is all about solving the age-old problem of cleaning gutters the safe way. The company is largely new in the franchising market, so if working with startups is your thing, you may be the franchisee they are looking for. Franchisees should have good customer service skills, be willing to work in all weather conditions, and train their team to execute a proven business model.
What Might Make a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?
As a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchisee, your services may be needed regardless of climate, potentially allowing you to keep a regular customer base.
To be part of the Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Glide Force Gutter Cleaning has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.
How To Open a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Glide Force Gutter Cleaning, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the franchising team questions.
If awarded a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise, a franchisee will undergo both classroom and on-the-job training. These may encompass several dozen hours and prepare franchisees to own and operate a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise. The Glide Force Gutter Cleaning team may be available to answer any questions you have along the way. They also may be prepared to help you after you get your franchise up and running, so be sure to always write down your questions.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise.
Company Overview
About Glide Force Gutter Cleaning
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2017
- Leadership
- Don Dodge, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
812 Judicial Ave.
Billings, MT 59105
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Glide Force Gutter Cleaning franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $18,500 - $29,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $31,820 - $52,345
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $18,500
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $18,500
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%/10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Glide Force Gutter Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 63-90 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20-29 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand Opening
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
