Golden Heart Senior Care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$69K - $97K
Units as of 2020
24 17% over 3 years
Golden Heart Senior Care is an at-home companion care, home help, and personal care service for the elderly. Golden Heart Senior Care was founded in 2009. The following year, as demand rose, it began offering franchise opportunities. For those seniors who have reached a point where they can no longer live alone, Golden Heart Senior Care offers an assisted living placement service, as well.

Since beginning to franchise, Golden Heart Senior Care has opened over 20 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Golden Heart Senior Care Franchise

A Golden Heart Senior Care usually allows for absentee ownership, so a franchisee can hire someone else to work for them. If you are planning to be a hands-on franchisee, you will need to be caring, compassionate, friendly, and interested in the life stories of those under your care. 

Because of the presence of potential absentee ownership, you don't necessarily need experience in the health or senior care field. However, prior experience in health or elderly care certainly wouldn't hurt. Golden Heart Senior Care typically offers its franchisees a comprehensive training program and complete support that covers the job recruitment process to intaking new clients. Franchisees will also need to undergo a thorough background check.

What Might Make a Golden Heart Senior Care Franchise a Good Choice?

A Golden Heart Senior Care franchisee will likely become an important part of their client's life and should be prepared to uphold the professional values that the company maintains. Franchisees should expect to provide a friendly, cheerful, and capable service, whether behind the scenes or as an administrator of care, on the daily.

You should also prepare to be on call at any time, day or night. Each client has different needs and you are expected to deliver quality care with each interaction. 

To be part of the Golden Heart Senior Care franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Golden Heart Senior Care Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence. After taking character and job requirements, both as an absentee and fully-involved owner, into consideration, you should look at your local market and see if any other senior care services would be in direct competition with your franchise. Some competition is healthy, but too much could impact franchise growth. 

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Golden Heart Senior Care franchising team questions. For example, you may want to ask existing franchisees what the more challenging aspects of the job are and how they properly take care of clients while respecting the wishes of family and significant others.

With the backing of the brand and what may be an already good reputation in the market, you may be good as gold in a Golden Heart Senior Care franchise.

Company Overview

About Golden Heart Senior Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Sarillian Management LLC
Leadership
Craig Bass, President
Corporate Address
7460 Warren Pkwy., #100
Frisco, TX 75034
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
24 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Golden Heart Senior Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$68,925 - $96,750
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Golden Heart Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
