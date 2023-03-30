Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$100K - $241K
- Units as of 2022
-
159 21% over 3 years
GoliathTech is a construction and building company founded in 2004 by Julian Reusing. GoliathTech manufactures and installs helical screw piles used in laying the foundation for construction projects. Its headquarters are in Quebec, Canada.
GoliathTech began franchising in 2013. As of today, there are more than 150 franchises in Canada and the U.S. The job of franchisees is to sell and install helical screw piles supplied by GoliathTech. GoliathTech is a well-known brand when it comes to in-house engineering and installation of quality helical screw piles, which are a more affordable alternative to traditional concrete foundations.
Why Should You Consider a GoliathTech Franchise?
GoliathTech provides a great foundation solution for customers by using quality helical screw piles. It utilizes modernized technology, resulting in stronger residential and commercial projects.
GoliathTech franchisees are certified helical pile installers, and they are trusted for their anchoring skills in client projects.. GoliathTech makes their screw piles from high-quality steel that is galvanized to withstand moisture and frost. The screws can be reused and are environmentally friendly.
GoliathTech is a leader in engineering construction and has code-compliant certifications trusted by developers in the construction sector.
What Might Make GoliathTech a Good Choice?
GoliathTech has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for several consecutive years. That ranking is determined based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To buy a franchise with GoliathTech, you will need to pay a franchise fee and have liquid cash on hand. GoliathTech provides franchisees with the needed support in acquiring and running their business.
Support can include the following:
-
Marketing strategies and materials to help promote your business.
-
Cutting-edge technology training for the quality installation of helical screw piles.
-
Comprehensive training and certification for credible and trustworthy services.
-
Possible third-party financing to cover startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.
-
Additional training for new products and services.
A franchise term with GoliathTech typically lasts for five years. If you meet the renewal terms and your franchise unit meets sales targets, you may be allowed to renew your franchise.
In addition, GoliathTech offers incentives for veterans in the form of inventory credit.
How To Open a GoliathTech Franchise
To become a franchisee with GoliathTech, you need to be an outgoing individual with sales and marketing skills. You will also need to be a team leader. While you don’t necessarily need to be involved in installing GoliathTech helical screw piles yourself, you will need to know how to manage a team and best represent the brand.
If chosen to be a franchisee, you may need to travel to the GoliathTech headquarters to become a GoliathTech Certified Installer. Along with headquarters training, all new franchisees may receive training on-site with a franchising coach at a customer's project. As you meet with other franchisees, you can learn from them and hear their journey to familiarize yourself with the business.
Company Overview
About GoliathTech
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
- Founded
- 2004
- Leadership
- Julian Reusing, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
477 Blvd. Poirier
Magog, QC J1X 7L1
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 159 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GoliathTech franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Initial Franchise Fee
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $100,000 - $241,000
Initial Investment
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Net Worth Requirement
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Cash Requirement
- Veteran Incentives
- $1,000 inventory credit
Veteran Incentives
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 6% of purchases
Ad Royalty Fee
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Term of Agreement
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 4 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
National MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Can this franchise be run part time?
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where GoliathTech landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
