GoliathTech is a construction and building company founded in 2004 by Julian Reusing. GoliathTech manufactures and installs helical screw piles used in laying the foundation for construction projects. Its headquarters are in Quebec, Canada.

GoliathTech began franchising in 2013. As of today, there are more than 150 franchises in Canada and the U.S. The job of franchisees is to sell and install helical screw piles supplied by GoliathTech. GoliathTech is a well-known brand when it comes to in-house engineering and installation of quality helical screw piles, which are a more affordable alternative to traditional concrete foundations.

Why Should You Consider a GoliathTech Franchise?

GoliathTech provides a great foundation solution for customers by using quality helical screw piles. It utilizes modernized technology, resulting in stronger residential and commercial projects.

GoliathTech franchisees are certified helical pile installers, and they are trusted for their anchoring skills in client projects.. GoliathTech makes their screw piles from high-quality steel that is galvanized to withstand moisture and frost. The screws can be reused and are environmentally friendly.

GoliathTech is a leader in engineering construction and has code-compliant certifications trusted by developers in the construction sector.

What Might Make GoliathTech a Good Choice?

GoliathTech has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for several consecutive years. That ranking is determined based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To buy a franchise with GoliathTech, you will need to pay a franchise fee and have liquid cash on hand. GoliathTech provides franchisees with the needed support in acquiring and running their business.

Support can include the following:

Marketing strategies and materials to help promote your business.

Cutting-edge technology training for the quality installation of helical screw piles.

Comprehensive training and certification for credible and trustworthy services.

Possible third-party financing to cover startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

Additional training for new products and services.

A franchise term with GoliathTech typically lasts for five years. If you meet the renewal terms and your franchise unit meets sales targets, you may be allowed to renew your franchise.

In addition, GoliathTech offers incentives for veterans in the form of inventory credit.

How To Open a GoliathTech Franchise

To become a franchisee with GoliathTech, you need to be an outgoing individual with sales and marketing skills. You will also need to be a team leader. While you don’t necessarily need to be involved in installing GoliathTech helical screw piles yourself, you will need to know how to manage a team and best represent the brand.

If chosen to be a franchisee, you may need to travel to the GoliathTech headquarters to become a GoliathTech Certified Installer. Along with headquarters training, all new franchisees may receive training on-site with a franchising coach at a customer's project. As you meet with other franchisees, you can learn from them and hear their journey to familiarize yourself with the business.