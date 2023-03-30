GoliathTech
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$100K - $241K
Units as of 2022
159 21% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

GoliathTech is a construction and building company founded in 2004 by Julian Reusing. GoliathTech manufactures and installs helical screw piles used in laying the foundation for construction projects. Its headquarters are in Quebec, Canada.

GoliathTech began franchising in 2013. As of today, there are more than 150 franchises in Canada and the U.S. The job of franchisees is to sell and install helical screw piles supplied by GoliathTech. GoliathTech is a well-known brand when it comes to in-house engineering and installation of quality helical screw piles, which are a more affordable alternative to traditional concrete foundations.

Why Should You Consider a GoliathTech Franchise?

GoliathTech provides a great foundation solution for customers by using quality helical screw piles. It utilizes modernized technology, resulting in stronger residential and commercial projects.

GoliathTech franchisees are certified helical pile installers, and they are trusted for their anchoring skills in client projects.. GoliathTech makes their screw piles from high-quality steel that is galvanized to withstand moisture and frost. The screws can be reused and are environmentally friendly. 

GoliathTech is a leader in engineering construction and has code-compliant certifications trusted by developers in the construction sector. 

What Might Make GoliathTech a Good Choice?

GoliathTech has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for several consecutive years. That ranking is determined based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To buy a franchise with GoliathTech, you will need to pay a franchise fee and have liquid cash on hand. GoliathTech provides franchisees with the needed support in acquiring and running their business. 

Support can include the following:

  • Marketing strategies and materials to help promote your business.

  • Cutting-edge technology training for the quality installation of helical screw piles.

  • Comprehensive training and certification for credible and trustworthy services.

  • Possible third-party financing to cover startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

  • Additional training for new products and services. 

A franchise term with GoliathTech typically lasts for five years. If you meet the renewal terms and your franchise unit meets sales targets, you may be allowed to renew your franchise. 

In addition, GoliathTech offers incentives for veterans in the form of inventory credit.

How To Open a GoliathTech Franchise

To become a franchisee with GoliathTech, you need to be an outgoing individual with sales and marketing skills. You will also need to be a team leader. While you don’t necessarily need to be involved in installing GoliathTech helical screw piles yourself, you will need to know how to manage a team and best represent the brand. 

If chosen to be a franchisee, you may need to travel to the GoliathTech headquarters to become a GoliathTech Certified Installer. Along with headquarters training, all new franchisees may receive training on-site with a franchising coach at a customer's project. As you meet with other franchisees, you can learn from them and hear their journey to familiarize yourself with the business.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About GoliathTech

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
Founded
2004
Leadership
Julian Reusing, CEO
Corporate Address
477 Blvd. Poirier
Magog, QC J1X 7L1
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
159 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GoliathTech franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$100,000 - $241,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,000 inventory credit
Ad Royalty Fee
6% of purchases
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like GoliathTech? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where GoliathTech landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to GoliathTech.

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Archadeck Outdoor Living

Outdoor living space design and construction
Ranked #384
Learn More

Re-Bath

Bathroom remodeling
Ranked #435
Learn More

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing