Gone for Good is a moving and junk removal franchise specializing in eco-friendly junk hauling and recycling. Reusable items they collect are sent to specific local and international charities and organizations.

Reid Husmer opened the first Gone for Good in Denver, Colorado, in 2008. Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Gone for Good has introduced multiple franchises across the western part of the United States.

With its innovative approach via the GFG Business Management Software System, Gone for Good believes it has positioned itself as a company that takes care of its social and ethical responsibilities while delivering quality performance for both home and business owners.

Why You May Want To Start a Gone for Good Franchise

Gone for Good franchisees are expected to follow a set of company ethics: integrity, collaboration, accountability, and the utmost respect for the environment. The company looks for individuals with strong customer service skills who can effectively connect with customers and represent these values.

Franchisees typically do not need a background in junk and waste removal and can come from all walks of life. However, passionate individuals with strong customer service skills may be well-suited to a Gone for Good franchise. Between moving and junk-removal services, the company believes it has not only become an affordable option for customers but a convenient one, too. Franchisees looking for a turnkey option may also be pleased.

What Might Make a Gone for Good Franchise a Good Choice?

Gone for Good emphasises its experience and knowledge in the waste and junk industry, which may cover the best and most responsible environmentally friendly disposal and recycling practices. As a franchisee, you should expect to perform waste and junk removal in an environmentally conscious way that benefits the community. You should also be hitting the goals of locating and fulfilling bin requests, deciphering and dealing with recyclable billing, and finding out what impacts your attempts at being green.

To be part of the Gone for Good team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Gone for Good Franchise

Gone for Good tries to streamline the franchise process by providing training to franchisees. Corporate will teach you how to use the equipment and stick to the company's business model.

As you decide if opening a Gone for Good franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Gone for Good franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Gone for Good franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day at headquarters in Denver, Colorado.