Joseph Bisogno, founder and chairman of the board of Goodcents, started his entrepreneurial journey running a lemonade stand at age 6, purchased an ice cream truck at 18, and later bought a gas station and used car lot–with a dream to one day own his own restaurant. After 10 years’ experience with the McDonald’s Corp., he started Mr. Goodcents Subs and Pastas in Lenexa, Kansas, in 1989.

Now known simply as Goodcents, the franchise is headquartered in De Soto, Kansas, and has more than 60 locations across nine states. The restaurants offer online ordering, dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery of sub sandwiches, soup, and to-go meals.