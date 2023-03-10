Grand Welcome
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$38K - $168K
Units as of 2023
34 209.1% over 3 years
Grand Welcome is a vacation rental management company that has striven to build its reputation by combining quality, cleanliness, and convenience. The brand offers its guests the chance to experience each of their destinations through its full-service property management services.

Grand Welcome began with a few condominiums in 2009 in California. The company was founded by Brandon Ezra. He began to franchise the concept in 2019 after developing user-friendly and industry-leading systems. It has opened several franchises since beginning to franchise. The goal of Grand Welcome is to reshape the vacation rental industry.

Why You May Want To Start a Grand Welcome Franchise

No experience is necessary, as Grand Welcome offers its franchisees an intensive training program that will teach them how to improve product offerings and locate vacation homes. Suppose you consider becoming a Grand Welcome franchisee. In that case, you should be a passionate entrepreneur, property management agent, real estate professional, or have even simply stayed at a vacation property. Being a travel enthusiast is a must, as well. Franchisees must also have exceptional sales and marketing, networking, and customer service skills.

Opening a Grand Welcome franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Grand Welcome Franchise a Good Choice?

Grand Welcome relies on powerful cloud-based and customized technology, using targeted marketing to lead its services. The use of technology may provide clients with personalized and high-quality accommodations. As a franchisee, you should be ready to either make a full-time commitment and manage the business's daily operations or hire someone that can do it for you.

To be part of the Grand Welcome team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Grand Welcome Franchise

Grand Welcome will provide comprehensive training and support to new owners before, during, and after opening the franchises. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the Grand Welcome requirements.

As you decide if opening a Grand Welcome franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Grand Welcome franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grand Welcome franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Grand Welcome

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Property Management
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Grand Welcome Franchising LLC
Leadership
Brandon Ezra, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address
2601 Airport Dr., #270
Torrance, CA 90505
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
90
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
34 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grand Welcome franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,000 - $109,000
Initial Investment
$37,900 - $167,750
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Grand Welcome has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
39 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
0-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Grand Welcome ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #67 in 2022

Top New Franchises

