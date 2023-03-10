Granite and Trend Transformations

Home remodeling
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$176K - $306K
Units as of 2022
72 1.4% over 3 years
Granite and Trend Transformations is a home improvement franchise that offers remodeling services to home and business owners who love to accentuate their kitchen and bathroom. It strives to combine exceptional quality with a luxury feel.

Additionally, Granite and Trend Transformations manufactures, produces, and installs its products. Founded in 1995 and franchising since 1997, Granite and Trend Transformations strove to make its presence known by staying relevant to the growing home interior designs. To do this, it provided a range of quality services like recycled glass, quartz, granite, cabinet restoring materials, and granite. Granite and Trend Transformations has dozens of franchised locations across the United States and internationally alike.

Why You May Want to Start a Granite and Trend Transformations Franchise

Potential franchisees with Granite and Trend Transformations do not need relevant experience to be a candidate since most franchisees come from various backgrounds. However, ideal franchisees are team leaders, effective project managers, and efficient problem solvers with a passion for design and interiors. As with all business opportunities, you must be driven and ambitious.

What Might Make a Granite and Trend Transformations Franchise a Good Choice?

Granite and Trend Transformations uses recycled materials in its products in an effort to stand out with a touch of quality, potentially making it an eco-friendly renovation option. In every home renovation it operates in, Granite and Trend Transformations ensures everlasting durability with little-to-no maintenance. Operating with franchisees in many locations, the company believes it can provide high-quality resources to every business or home.

Since most sales happen in customers’ homes, a franchisee with Granite and Trend Transformations is expected to pre-arrange appointments with prospective clients. Once the deal is closed, a technical team member will lay out the job and later install the required products.

To be part of the Granite and Trend Transformations team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Granite and Trend Transformations Franchise

Granite and Trend Transformations tries to simplify the franchise process by providing comprehensive hands-on training covering every part of sales, technical, and financial procedures. Franchisees will also receive support throughout the franchising period.

As you decide if opening a Granite and Trend Transformations franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Granite and Trend Transformations franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Granite and Trend Transformations franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Granite and Trend Transformations

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Trend Group
Leadership
Charlotte Russell, CEO
Corporate Address
1565 N.W. 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)

# of Units
72 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Granite and Trend Transformations franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$176,311 - $305,717
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
2%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
