Granite and Trend Transformations is a home improvement franchise that offers remodeling services to home and business owners who love to accentuate their kitchen and bathroom. It strives to combine exceptional quality with a luxury feel.

Additionally, Granite and Trend Transformations manufactures, produces, and installs its products. Founded in 1995 and franchising since 1997, Granite and Trend Transformations strove to make its presence known by staying relevant to the growing home interior designs. To do this, it provided a range of quality services like recycled glass, quartz, granite, cabinet restoring materials, and granite. Granite and Trend Transformations has dozens of franchised locations across the United States and internationally alike.

Why You May Want to Start a Granite and Trend Transformations Franchise

Potential franchisees with Granite and Trend Transformations do not need relevant experience to be a candidate since most franchisees come from various backgrounds. However, ideal franchisees are team leaders, effective project managers, and efficient problem solvers with a passion for design and interiors. As with all business opportunities, you must be driven and ambitious.

What Might Make a Granite and Trend Transformations Franchise a Good Choice?

Granite and Trend Transformations uses recycled materials in its products in an effort to stand out with a touch of quality, potentially making it an eco-friendly renovation option. In every home renovation it operates in, Granite and Trend Transformations ensures everlasting durability with little-to-no maintenance. Operating with franchisees in many locations, the company believes it can provide high-quality resources to every business or home.

Since most sales happen in customers’ homes, a franchisee with Granite and Trend Transformations is expected to pre-arrange appointments with prospective clients. Once the deal is closed, a technical team member will lay out the job and later install the required products.

To be part of the Granite and Trend Transformations team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Granite and Trend Transformations Franchise

Granite and Trend Transformations tries to simplify the franchise process by providing comprehensive hands-on training covering every part of sales, technical, and financial procedures. Franchisees will also receive support throughout the franchising period.

As you decide if opening a Granite and Trend Transformations franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Granite and Trend Transformations franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Granite and Trend Transformations franchising team questions.