Grease Monkey has been open for business since 1978 and franchising since 1979. It has more than 350 locations, with more than 225 of those being owned and operated by franchisees. Grease Monkey is committed to helping customers by providing routine maintenance on their cars and making the experience fast, easy, and convenient.

Its talented crews work on everything from air conditioning and air filters to tire rotation and transmissions. Grease Monkey also offers fleet services to help companies maintain the lives of their auto-assets. Its mechanics keep detailed records on the work they do to make sure vehicles are ready for the road, no matter the conditions. 

Why You May Want to Start a Grease Monkey Franchise

There are more cars on the road right now than at any other time in history. The average age of cars on the road is about 12 years. Cars need upkeep, especially as they get older. What does this mean for your shop? The auto industry tends to have a more consistent customer base. As a result, current Grease Monkey franchisees that provide quality service may keep customers coming back.

Unlike other auto chains, Grease Monkey isn't owned by an oil company, so there's a good chance you won't have to buy products dictated by headquarters. Headquarters, which is located in Greenwood Village, Colorado, often makes recommendations on what franchisees should purchase based on what they believe may result in the best conclusion for you. However, they generally have the option to choose whether or not they follow those recommendations.

What Might Make Grease Monkey a Good Choice

Grease Monkey has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times since its inception. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

When you open a Grease Monkey franchise, you might have the choice of adding a Monkey Shine® Car Wash to your facility. This addition can give you another source of revenue, which is an added benefit. For some customers, having the car wash addition increases the convenience factor and can build customer loyalty.

As a franchisee, you're usually in control of how you market your center to the community. The Grease Monkey marketing team has developed many different strategies; you just have to pick out what you want to implement. The marketing team may also give you advice, helping to make your marketing strategy the most effective.

How to Open a Grease Monkey Franchise

If you want to open a Grease Monkey franchise, you'll need to indicate your net worth and how much liquid capital you have. You should be financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will consist of advertising fees, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. If you are an honorably discharged veteran or a first responder, you might be eligible for discounts.

During the process, a representative will typically contact you to discuss the business, your experience, possible locations, and more. The company also expects new franchisees to attend the Join Our Crew event. Once you sign a Franchise Agreement, you should be able to start selecting a site, constructing your facility, and planning your grand opening. Clients just might go bananas for your quality service and skilled Grease Monkey staff.

Company Overview

About Grease Monkey

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Oil-Change Services, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1978
Parent Company
FullSpeed Automotive
Leadership
Rob Lynch, CEO
Corporate Address
5575 DTC Pkwy., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1979 (44 years)
# of employees at HQ
98
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Mexico

# of Units
502 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grease Monkey franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$187,316 - $688,452
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee; rebates on royalty fees for first two years
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Grease Monkey has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
43 hours
Classroom Training
29 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Grease Monkey landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Grease Monkey ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #182 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #27 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #106 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #6 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

