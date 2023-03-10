Great Steak
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$133K - $513K
Units as of 2020
50 25% over 3 years
Great Steak has been serving Philly cheesesteaks, fries, and baked potatoes since 1985. They are known to have freshly baked bread, real cheese, and quality meats at all locations. Great Steaks has a presence both in the United States and abroad. An ideal franchisee is an individual who may not necessarily have previous restaurant experience, but possesses an entrepreneurial drive, managerial experience, and is willing to apply the business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Great Steak Franchise

A Great Steak franchisee will be in charge of the daily operations of their outlet and is responsible for the performance of the restaurant. However, you may be given the opportunity to run your Great Steak franchise as an absentee owner. 

You are expected to apply the basics of this proven business model to succeed as a franchisee. Great Steak may stand out from its competitors because they are authentic, and all ingredients are made fresh daily.

Customers may love what they get at Great Steak because the quality is nearly always a guarantee. They also get value for their money, enjoying great bites at an affordable price.

What Might Make a Great Steak Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Great Steak franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Two concepts that you can apply to your franchise are the mall food court counter and the in-line restaurant model. The two models may have different investment prices, so be mindful of your financial planning when seeking to open a Great Steak franchise.

Sufficient training and support are provided to franchisees. During training, Great Steak will cover various topics such as hiring the right team, inventory management, marketing, and buying hardware. You will also get assistance during processes, such as site selection, lease negotiation, construction, and your grand launch.

How To Open a Great Steak Franchise?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Great Steak franchising team questions. 

If the company finds you to be a good fit for the Great Steak brand, you may be invited to attend training at the Great Steak headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Since you have to master the skill of making the great cheesesteak that many have come to love, you will spend many hours training both in the classroom and at one of the Great Steak restaurants.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor as you decide if opening a Great Steak franchise is a good decision for you. This conversation should include details on whether or not you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate a Great Steak location.

Soon, you may find yourself the owner of the newest Great Steak franchise.

Company Overview

About Great Steak

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Kahala Franchising LLC
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
50 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Great Steak franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$7,500 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$132,500 - $513,300
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$129,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
to 4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Great Steak has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Great Steak landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

